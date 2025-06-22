DPIIT asks ministries to compile list of business approvals to improve NSWS

Government departments are compiling a list of all business approvals, renewals, registrations and compliances required by business entities to identify duplication and streamline processes, according to official sources. This effort is part of the National Single Window System (NSWS) initiative, aimed at providing businesses a unified digital platform for seamless approvals from both Central and State governments.

The initiative is being led by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which has been engaging with various government stakeholders and industry representatives to improve user experience on the single window system.

ALSO READ: FDI hits $81 billion in 2024-25, highest in three years: DPIIT Secretary Industry associations, sources said, have recommended creating an exhaustive, ministry-wise list of approvals and eliminating additional or redundant approvals that fall outside this list.

“The idea is to have symmetry of information, ensure transparency, improve the ease of doing business in the country and reduce the compliance burden,” a senior official said. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal launched the NSWS in September 2021. “The system has been working very smoothly for domestic as well as foreign investors. It has made the lives of investors easier. There is scope for more approvals, including from states, to move to this platform,” said Atul Pandey, Partner, Khaitan & Co. NSWS is a digital platform designed to help investors identify and apply for required approvals based on their business needs. Since investment proposals typically involve multiple approvals across states and departments, the NSWS seeks to eliminate the need for multiple applications across different portals and reduce the number of physical office visits, enabling time-bound clearances.