Home / Economy / News / FDI hits $81 billion in 2024-25, highest in three years: DPIIT Secretary

FDI hits $81 billion in 2024-25, highest in three years: DPIIT Secretary

Bhatia said that the free trade agreements that India is signing will provide opportunities for all businesses

FDI

The production-linked incentive schemes for sectors like electronics are helping to boost manufacturing. | Representational

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Foreign direct investments (FDI) in the country rose to a three-year high of $81 billion in 2024-25 and are expected to grow further, a top government official said on Thursday.

Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), said that increased investments by Indian industry in other countries demonstrate the fact that they are realising they have to grow.

"They not only need to be focussed internally, they also need to acquire technology, need to secure resources and gain greater market access in other countries," he said here at a CII event.

Bhatia said that the free trade agreements that India is signing will provide opportunities for all businesses.

 

The production-linked incentive schemes for sectors like electronics are helping to boost manufacturing.

He urged the industry to look beyond the uncertainties, which are short-term in nature, and rather adopt a longer-term horizon to truly capitalize on the emerging opportunities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FDI foreign direct investments DPIIT CII

First Published: May 29 2025 | 11:12 PM IST

