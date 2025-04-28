Chhattisgarh govt sets new deadlines to boost industrial investment

The Chhattisgarh government is aiming to boost investment in the state through new initiatives, including setting strict deadlines for granting permissions for industrial activities.

Along with this, many new services have also been notified under the Chhattisgarh Public Service Guarantee Act, 2011, which aim to accelerate industrial development and strengthen investor confidence.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said it was the government's priority to make Chhattisgarh the “most investor-friendly state in the country”. “Industrial development will not only strengthen the economy of the state but will also create extensive employment opportunities for the youth. Our government is committed to providing quick, transparent and accountable services to investors,” he said.

According to a Chhattisgarh State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) notification, a time limit of 60 days has been fixed for granting permission for management of hazardous, and bio-medical wastes; and 30 days for solid, and construction and demolition waste management. The notification adds that now, permission for water extraction from rivers or public reservoirs will be granted in 300 days, while the certificate of non-availability of water from a water supply agency will be issued within 90 days. Further, a deadline of 45 days has been fixed for the five stages of building construction, including building plan approval and permission for demolition and reconstruction. Additionally, a 45-day deadline has also been fixed for registration, renewal and inspection for installation of lifts and escalators.