Home / Industry / News / Wadhwani AI head flags gap between lab research and real-world AI products

Wadhwani AI head flags gap between lab research and real-world AI products

Shekar Sivasubramanian of Wadhwani AI says many AI pilots fail to scale because solutions lack real-world fit. He urges deeper work on data, languages and social sector deployment

Artificial Intelligence
Government-run programmes such as the IndiaAI Mission should focus more on addressing the multilingual challenges of rural India by deploying credible solutions in the social sector.
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Significant gap between academia research and commercial solutions on AI exists, says Wadhwani AI head Shekar Sivasubramanian
 
What is driving the gap between lab research and usable AI products?
 
A wide gap exists between what is developed in laboratories and what ultimately reaches users as viable products, often leading startups to bring solutions to market that lack the right fit and fail to address real-world problems, said Shekar Sivasubramanian, head of Wadhwani AI.
 

Also Read

Why ByteDance's AI phone is getting blocked by China's biggest apps

Premium

Spurring innovation: BIRAC, TDB may manage key tranches of ₹1 trn RDI fund

Deloitte to launch AI platform 'Tax Pragya' for faster client insights

Why does AI write like that? Exploring strange patterns of machine text

New York Times sues Perplexity AI for 'illegal' copying of content

What does Wadhwani AI work on in the social sector?
 
The AI institute, which focuses its energies on solving problems in the social sector—primarily agriculture, education and health—works with 14 states across 25 AI solutions that touch the lives of nearly 15 crore people.
 
Why do many AI pilots not translate into real solutions?
 
“Right now, AI tends to be 95 per cent of the conversation in the social sector, but only about 5 per cent focuses on the solutions in this space. Most of the world today does a pilot with an AI solution and walks away,” he said.
 
How should startups think about AI beyond a ‘nice-to-have’ feature?
 
He believes AI has become a feature that is good to have. “If you just add on AI as a ‘kind of a nice to have’, which most people do, then it is reduced to just that. It only looks nice. AI should be addressed in a direct, core, and valuable way that shows how it will work. The main story here is patience,” he said.
 
What trends is he seeing in startup funding and investor focus?
 
Investment in most startups in India, Sivasubramanian believes, is also following an ‘us too’ approach, in which venture capitalists and investors are pouring money into startups focused on modern computing, large language models, or generative AI.
 
Where does investing in AI make sense right now?
 
“The only place that makes sense to invest in right now is if your underlying data is significantly different. Every single person who has access to the internet can work out their own technique of scraping information, and you may not get anything spectacularly new from that exercise,” he said.
 
What should social sector startups prioritise to succeed?
 
For startups, especially in the social sector, to succeed, solutions must focus on breaking larger problems into smaller ones and solving each individually.
 
What does it take to scale AI to 20-30 languages in India?
 
Extending the solution to more than 20-30 languages in India will require significant contextualisation, which will require startups to collect those datasets, clean and organise them properly so they can be used easily, Sivasubramanian said.
 
How should the IndiaAI Mission respond to multilingual rural needs?
 
Government-run programmes such as the IndiaAI Mission should focus more on addressing the multilingual challenges of rural India by deploying credible solutions in the social sector.
 
What data push does he recommend for national AI programmes?
 
Large-scale schemes such as the IndiaAI Mission should also focus on extracting and digitising all available information across the country, especially in rural areas, he said.
 
Why does he argue for digitising historical records at scale?
 
“One of the most critical aspects may well be casting their net very wide geographically and time-wise. You must not look at today, but go back in time, maybe 1000 years. Look at everything that has been written on paper, digitise it and make it machine-readable. Then you are strategically positioning yourself as committed to extracting every piece of information that is there ever since this country came into existence, way before 1947,” Sivasubramanian said, adding that such data had not been made available to LLMs yet.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NE gas pipeline connecting Guwahati to Numaligarh partially commissioned

SC declines to intervene in IndiGo cancellations, cites govt action

Premium

Rajasthan govt's cities among 100 chosen to push rooftop solar expansion

Parliamentary committee asks govt to remove solar power constraints

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt aims to set up three electronics hubs in hinterland

Topics :artifical intelligenceLiteracy in IndiaResearch and development

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story