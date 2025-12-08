Wadhwani AI head flags gap between lab research and real-world AI products

Significant gap between academia research and commercial solutions on AI exists, says Wadhwani AI head Shekar Sivasubramanian

What is driving the gap between lab research and usable AI products?

A wide gap exists between what is developed in laboratories and what ultimately reaches users as viable products, often leading startups to bring solutions to market that lack the right fit and fail to address real-world problems, said Shekar Sivasubramanian, head of Wadhwani AI.

What does Wadhwani AI work on in the social sector?

The AI institute, which focuses its energies on solving problems in the social sector—primarily agriculture, education and health—works with 14 states across 25 AI solutions that touch the lives of nearly 15 crore people.

Why do many AI pilots not translate into real solutions? “Right now, AI tends to be 95 per cent of the conversation in the social sector, but only about 5 per cent focuses on the solutions in this space. Most of the world today does a pilot with an AI solution and walks away,” he said. How should startups think about AI beyond a ‘nice-to-have’ feature? He believes AI has become a feature that is good to have. “If you just add on AI as a ‘kind of a nice to have’, which most people do, then it is reduced to just that. It only looks nice. AI should be addressed in a direct, core, and valuable way that shows how it will work. The main story here is patience,” he said.

What trends is he seeing in startup funding and investor focus? Investment in most startups in India, Sivasubramanian believes, is also following an ‘us too’ approach, in which venture capitalists and investors are pouring money into startups focused on modern computing, large language models, or generative AI. Where does investing in AI make sense right now? “The only place that makes sense to invest in right now is if your underlying data is significantly different. Every single person who has access to the internet can work out their own technique of scraping information, and you may not get anything spectacularly new from that exercise,” he said.

What should social sector startups prioritise to succeed? For startups, especially in the social sector, to succeed, solutions must focus on breaking larger problems into smaller ones and solving each individually. What does it take to scale AI to 20-30 languages in India? Extending the solution to more than 20-30 languages in India will require significant contextualisation, which will require startups to collect those datasets, clean and organise them properly so they can be used easily, Sivasubramanian said. How should the IndiaAI Mission respond to multilingual rural needs? Government-run programmes such as the IndiaAI Mission should focus more on addressing the multilingual challenges of rural India by deploying credible solutions in the social sector.