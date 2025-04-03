Drug prices set to rise in the US if 26% tariff is passed on pharma cos

Generic medicines may cost higher in the US if Indian pharma companies decide to pass on the 26 per cent tariff in their finished product shipment. The US administration has not made announcements yet on sector-specific tariffs, and hence it is unclear at the moment if pharmaceutical products will attract a 26 per cent tariff. As such pharmaceuticals category, which has not been included in the blanket 26 per cent reciprocal tariff bracket, may see a 10 per cent tariff or no tariff given the critical importance of the sector. Industry is awaiting clarity in this matter.

India imports pharma products worth around $800 mn from the US and charges a duty in the range of 5-10 per cent. In turn, Indian exporters ship medicines worth $8.7 bn to the US and accounts for 47 per cent of the generic medicine supply in that country.

In a recent report, brokerage firm Jefferies had noted that the pharma sector may escape any serious action by the Trump administration owing to fears of drug price hikes in the US. Analysts have felt that the US may impose a 10 percent tariff on Indian medicines, and this rise in cost may be passed on to the consumer. However, if costs are not passed on, the entire supply chain of retailers, distributors and formulation makers may be forced to absorb the hit.

Reflecting these sentiments the Nifty Pharma index had ended the day in green. Stocks of export focussed companies like Aurobindo, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Zydus will be in focus on Thursday after Trump's tariff announcement.

As such, there is scope for the supply chain in the US to reduce their margins and in turn absorb some of the price rise. A senior industry executive recently told Business Standard that “We have been monitoring the situation closely. No business or strategic decisions can be taken until there is clarity, but we are trying to understand how the value chain will adapt to this move.” He explains that if an Indian exporter sells a drug at $1 to a distributor, by the time it reaches pharmacies, the price is already $10, with the final retail price even higher. “There is a substantial distributor margin, and whether the US will look at reducing that is something we will have to watch,” he adds.

The domestic industry has not yet decided whether to pass the tariff burden on to US buyers. The decision will depend on the magnitude of the increase. Another industry veteran points out that not all exporters may adopt the same approach.

“Each company will act in its own best interest,” he says, implying that some manufacturers may absorb the tariff or optimise costs to maintain competitive pricing.

As such the US is facing drug shortages and shifting manufacturing base to the US is not an easy task, and supply disruptions may arise in the medium-term.

According to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists (ASHP), the number of drug shortages in the US at the Q32024 calendar is around 271, down from an all-time-high of 323 in the first quarter of 2024. Manufacturing delays caused by repercussions of Hurricane Helene resulted in 12 new product shortages of critical and life-saving fluids, said ASHP. Nearly half of all active shortages (48 percent) began in 2022 or earlier.

“Patients are forced to skip doses or use less than prescribed doses as a result. The situation is worse in injectables, and some old generics. Several US manufacturers have stopped production of generics due to low prices and tight margins. Manufacturers failing to meet FDA quality standards is another reason which is causing supply disruption,” a Gujarat based mid-sized exporter had pointed out.

There are around 640-650 USFDA approved sites in India. The exact number of sites that Indian players have in the US could not be immediately estimated. Major Indian companies like Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Cipla, Lupin, Biocon have manufacturing sites in the US. However, shifting larger chunks of manufacturing and commercialising those facilities will take at least 4-5 years. India Inc is thus going to be cautious when taking any strategic move.

At a recent industry summit, Umang Vohra, MD and global CEO of Cipla had said, "Our strategic decisions should not be solely driven by current tariff structures, which are subject to change. A long-term perspective is necessary as by the time a manufacturing facility is established in the US, the existing tariffs may no longer be in effect. Furthermore, the financial impact of these tariffs is not very significant."