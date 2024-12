Rohan Mirchandani, co-founder of Drums Food International, which owns yogurt brand Epigamia, passed away on Saturday due to a cardiac arrest, the company said. He was 41. “The senior leadership of Epigamia, led by Ankur Goel (COO and founding member) and Uday Thakker (cofounder and director), continues to steer the firm’s day-to-day operations with the full support of its board of directors,” the company said in a statement.