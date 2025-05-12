E-commerce firms brace for disruptions amid India-Pakistan ceasefire

As tensions remain high between India and Pakistan after a recent flare-up, e-commerce companies are racing to secure logistics operations and protect employees. With a fragile ceasefire in place, many online retailers are focusing on maintaining the flow of essential goods—including baby food, drinking water, cooking oil, flour and power banks—while rerouting deliveries and boosting support for workers in conflict-hit areas to prevent future service disruptions.

Regions bordering Pakistan—including Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan, Punjab and Gujarat—have faced mobility restrictions and localised shutdowns, disrupting last-mile deliveries and forcing companies to recalibrate their supply chains. As cross-border tensions threaten to escalate, businesses are rolling out contingency plans to safeguard operations.

“We’re hopeful the ceasefire will hold, but employee safety remains our top priority,” said a senior executive at a leading e-commerce firm, requesting anonymity. “We’re also working to ensure a steady supply of essentials like flour, lentils and rice, particularly in border regions, while keeping prices stable so consumers don’t feel the need to panic-buy.” Executives at logistics and retail platforms say the biggest challenges lie in uncertainty and speed. Companies are also liaising closely with local law enforcement and military authorities to receive timely alerts and adjust delivery timelines accordingly. “We recently held a town hall, and the main concern raised was whether deliveries had been disrupted—so far, there’s been no impact on business continuity,” said another senior executive at an e-commerce company. “We’re extending full support to employees in border areas, but there is some anxiety about potential disruptions. Leadership teams are actively preparing for worst-case scenarios.”

Flipkart, one of India's largest e-commerce firms, employs roughly 30,000 staff across border states including Jammu & Kashmir, Rajasthan and Punjab, according to industry sources. The company is reportedly coordinating with government authorities to conduct mock drills and preparedness exercises for its workforce in these regions. "During these challenging times, my deepest gratitude goes to thousands of our employees working tirelessly, especially in the border areas of the North and West parts of our country," said Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group, in an internal communication to employees, a copy of which was reviewed by Business Standard. "Your efforts ensure essential supplies reach people in time in this challenging time. Your courage and dedication embody the true spirit of Flipkart, and we are profoundly grateful for your unwavering commitment to our mission."

Krishnamurthy urged employees to prioritise their personal safety and the well-being of their families amid the ongoing tensions. In the communication, he assured staff that the company would provide all necessary support during this period. “Your resilience continues to inspire us,” he said, adding that Flipkart remains committed to standing by its employees just as they support customers on the ground. In his message, Krishnamurthy expressed solidarity with India’s armed forces, acknowledging their sacrifice and service in protecting the nation’s borders. He said Flipkart stands with the country and its military, reaffirming the company’s commitment to serving communities and contributing to a stronger, more resilient India.

Learnings
An executive at a major e-commerce firm said the ongoing conflict has prompted a series of operational learnings. These include working closely with government authorities to ensure timely deliveries under restricted conditions and scaling up teleconsultation services—enabling doctors to provide remote treatment and prescriptions that can be delivered directly to patients' homes. Additionally, the executive said the company is also preparing to pivot to alternative logistics channels, such as rail, in case air or road networks are disrupted. Quick commerce (qcom) platforms, which deliver products in 10–15 minutes, are also closely monitoring the situation and taking proactive steps to ensure operational continuity and preparedness. A qcom platform shared that even though operations are currently proceeding as usual, the company is actively stocking essential items and perishable commodities. The platform added that there has been no panic buying so far.

Notably, platforms are also keeping track of government updates and following required directives to ensure the safety of their delivery fleet. “Our priority remains the safety of our teams and ensuring essential services continue uninterrupted where possible,” another qcom platform said. The platform also emphasised the safety of its on-ground staff. While qcom operations largely remain unaffected, several platforms have begun notifying users about limited delivery windows and service availability timelines. The Blinkit app, in certain border regions, pushed the notification: “We'll be delivering only till 9 PM today. Please plan your purchases accordingly.” Logistics major Delhivery issued an advisory on Friday stating that recent developments near the international border have led to movement restrictions across multiple districts. It said these restrictions have impacted several districts in Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana and the Chandigarh Tri-City region.