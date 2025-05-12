Monday, May 12, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Air Force details how Pak's aerial attacks were repelled during Op Sindoor

Air Force details how Pak's aerial attacks were repelled during Op Sindoor

Pakistani missiles failed to pierce India's air defence system, the Directors General of Military Operations said in a press briefing

Operation Sindoor

Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the three armed force hold press conference on Operation Sindoor in Delhi | Image: PIB

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistani drone and rocket attacks failed to pierce the multi-tiered air defence system, the Indian armed forces said during a press briefing on Monday. 
 
The Directors General of Military Operations (DGMO) of the three armed forces held a joint press conference to brief on Operation Sindoor. Air Marshal AK Bharti described the failure of Pakistani missile and rocket attacks, stating, “Pakistan's missiles missed the target; even long-range rockets did not work for them.” 
 
Air Marshal Bharti also shared maps of the camps that were targeted by India.
 
"PL-15 missile, which is of Chinese origin; this missile has missed its target, and you can see the pieces of it which are available with us. Another weapon that was found was long-range rockets. We have talked about the Loiter munitions and unmanned aerial systems... All these have been brought down by our trained crew and Air Defence system," he said.
 
 
Citing the government's improved defence investment, Air Marshal Bharti said, “Our battle-proven systems stood the test of time... another highlight has been the stellar performance of the Akash system.”
 
"Numerous waves of drones and unmanned combat aerial vehicles employed by Pakistan were also thwarted by the indigenously developed soft and hard kill counter-UAS systems and the well-trained Indian air defence personnel," he said.
 
"It is unfortunate that the Pakistani military chose to intervene," the Air Marshal said, emphasising that Operation Sindoor was targeted by terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 civilian, most of whom were tourists.

More From This Section

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri

Meet Vikram Misri: From ad world to India's face during Pak border row

India-Maldives, India Maldives flag

Govt extends financial aid to Maldives via rollover of $50 mn Treasury Bill

Modi with defence minister, CDS and three chiefs

After Pahalgam attack, India told nations it will strike Pak's terror infra

Marco Rubio

US advocates 'direct dialogue' between India-Pak after de-escalation

Operation Sindoor

Operation Sindoor: Here are key takeaways from DGMOs' press conference

Topics : Pahalgam attack Operation Sindoor BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 12 2025 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPVR Inox Q4 Results 2025Delhi Weather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayInvestment Strategy in current marketsQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon