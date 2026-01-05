EAM Jaishankar meets IEA chief in Paris, discusses global energy scenario

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met International Energy Agency (IEA) Executive Director Fatih Birol in Paris, with discussions focusing on the global energy scenario and India's growth priorities.

Sharing details of the meeting on social media platform X, Jaishankar wrote, "Pleased to meet Executive Director @IEA @fbirol this morning. Appreciate his assessment of the global energy scenario and his support for India's growth and development."

The meeting took place during Jaishankar's ongoing official visit to Europe, during which he has also been highlighting India's cultural ties with partner countries. On Sunday (local time), the External Affairs Minister said he visited the exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris.

"Visited exposition 'Ce qui se trame - woven stories between India and France' in Paris this evening. The exhibition showcases India's textile heritage, savoir-faire and creativity. It is also a reminder of the strong cultural connect," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X. Jaishankar is on a six-day official visit to France and Luxembourg from January 4 to January 10, aimed at strengthening India's bilateral ties with both countries. During his stay in France, the External Affairs Minister is scheduled to meet the French leadership and hold talks with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot. The discussions are expected to focus on progress under the India-France Strategic Partnership as well as key regional and global issues of mutual interest.

While in Paris, Jaishankar will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassadors' Conference as the Guest of Honour, where he is expected to highlight India's perspectives on global diplomacy and international cooperation. "In Paris, he will be meeting the French leadership and hold talks with the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot. They will discuss the progress made under the India-France Strategic Partnership and matters of global importance. EAM will also address the 31st edition of the French Ambassador's Conference as the Guest of Honour," the statement said. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation.

Launched on January 26, 1998, India's first-ever Strategic Partnership embodied the core vision of both countries to enhance their respective strategic independence by strengthening bilateral cooperation. Defence and security, civil nuclear cooperation and space form the principal pillars of this strategic partnership, which has now expanded to include a strong Indo-Pacific component. In recent years, the partnership has further broadened to areas such as maritime security, digitalisation, cybersecurity and advanced computing, counterterrorism, climate change, renewable energy and sustainable growth and development. Following his engagements in France, Jaishankar will travel to Luxembourg, where he will hold discussions with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Xavier Bettel, along with other senior leaders.