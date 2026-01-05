RIL, ONGC likely to gain from US takeover of Venezuelan oil: Experts

Indian oil majors, primarily Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and ONGC Ltd, could see a business revival with Venezuela after the US took control of the country’s oil sector following the capture of President Nicolas Maduro on January 3.

Mukesh Ambani-led RIL and state-run oil explorer ONGC could benefit from the US takeover of Venezuelan oil, which might result in the lifting of sanctions on crude sales from Caracas, said Jefferies, a global investment banking and capital markets firm, in a note.

In 2012, Reliance agreed to buy around 20 per cent of its daily crude requirements from Venezuelan state-owned oil company PDVSA. The deal, however, was discontinued in 2019 when Venezuelan crude came under US sanctions.

“With the US announcing it would sell Venezuelan crude to global buyers, Reliance could tie up supplies at a discount to Brent that could aid its gross refining margins (GRMs),” said Jefferies. Shares of RIL rose by 1 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,611.8 apiece, while ONGC shares jumped by over 1 per cent early on Monday. Following Maduro’s capture, President Donald Trump said US oil companies would take control of Venezuela’s oil production and “rebuild the oil infrastructure” of the country. Venezuelan crude, which trades at a discount of $5–8 per barrel to Brent, can be processed at only a few refineries globally due to its heavy and sour nature. Indian refineries such as RIL’s Jamnagar complex, Nayara Energy’s Vadinar refinery and Indian Oil Corporation’s Paradip refinery are configured to process Venezuelan crude.

“From a crude sourcing perspective, any recovery in Venezuelan exports would be positive for India, though the benefits would be uneven across the refining system. A stabilisation of Venezuela’s oil sector would reintroduce a heavy crude supply option that is operationally compatible primarily with India’s most complex refineries,” said Sumit Ritolia, lead research analyst of refining and modelling at maritime intelligence firm Kpler. Indian oil companies that have invested in oil exploration projects in Venezuela might also be able to recover stuck dividends, with the US operating Venezuela’s oil assets, experts believe. ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), the overseas arm of India’s largest oil and gas producer ONGC, holds stakes in two Venezuelan oil fields—San Cristobal and Carabobo-1.

Accounted for by ONGC Videsh as impairment in its books, the company has dividends of over $500 million stalled from the San Cristobal project due to sanctions, according to its annual report. OVL acquired a 40 per cent participating interest in the project in 2008. OVL had made a cumulative investment of $529.33 million in the San Cristobal oilfield and $240.66 million in the Carabobo-1 project till March 31, 2025. OVL has an 11 per cent participating interest in Carabobo-1, an exploration project that has not been significantly developed, while Indian Oil Corp and Oil India Ltd (OIL) each have a 3.5 per cent stake in the project. “Indian companies have invested in oil and gas blocks in Venezuela, from where dividends are stalled due to sanctions, besides which development of these assets has not progressed. Accordingly, if sanctions are lifted and operations of the oil industry normalise, recovery of dividends and progress on the development of these blocks might be possible,” said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head at ICRA.