No shortage of urea in state: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Meena

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Dr Kirori Lal Meena has said that there is no shortage of urea in the state and the government is ensuring its timely supply and transparent distribution to farmers.

"Currently, there is no shortage of urea in the state," the minister said, adding the agriculture department is constantly monitoring the daily availability of fertilisers, identifying districts and blocks with low availability and high consumption, and ensuring priority and transparent distribution across the state, Meena said.

“Department officials are working with complete vigilance across the state to prevent black marketing and hoarding of fertilisers, and strict action is being taken in cases of illegal storage, black marketing, and diversion of urea,” the minister said.

The agriculture minister’s statement came after former chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot criticised the state government for its failure to provide fertilisers to farmers on time. The minister stated that the state government is continuously coordinating with the Union government to ensure the supply of fertilisers according to the demand. “The demand for the current rabi season from October to December was 11.34 lakh metric tonnes, while 14.10 lakh metric tonnes of urea have been made available so far, including the stock available on October 1, 2025. Currently, 119,000 metric tonnes of urea is available in stock in the state,” he said.