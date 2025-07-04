Home / Industry / News / Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

Early festival season may trigger fresh wave of gig hiring in FY26

Qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5-2 million roles, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of staffing at TeamLease

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d
premium
The hiring push extends beyond ground logistics. SkyeAir, a logistics firm that does deliveries via drones, said in the past 12 months, it deployed more than 200 gig workers, and plans to onboard approximately 1,000 (walkers) in FY26
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 12:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An early festival season, coupled with rising demand from quick commerce (qcom), ecommerce (ecom), and third-party logistics players, is expected to trigger a fresh wave of gig hiring in 2025-26 (FY26). The number of gig workers is projected to rise 19.1 per cent — from nearly 10 million in FY25 to 11.91 million this year — according to data from TeamLease Services.
 
Qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5-2 million roles, said Kartik Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO) of staffing at TeamLease. Logistics roles linked to ecom, which currently make up 35-40 per cent of all gig jobs, are also expected to expand steadily.
 
In traditional gig sectors such as logistics and delivery, hiring is witnessing growth. In FY21, logistics and delivery comprised 35 per cent of overall gig workers, and in FY26, it is expected to go up to 41.4 per cent of total workers.
 
Alan Barboza, executive director at third-party logistics company Flomic Global Logistics, said: “Last-mile riders and bikers will surge by about 25 per cent as 10-minute grocery expands beyond metros. In warehouses, pickers and packers are seeing 15-18 per cent growth due to SKU (Stock Keeping Unit) expansion while sortation staff demand is up by around 12 per cent.” 
 
He added that logistics already employs roughly one in every seven gig workers in India, and rising SME exports will likely push demand for light-truck owner-drivers up by 20 per cent. 
 
 
Logistics provider Delhivery has recorded double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in its active gig workforce, particularly in last-mile delivery and first-mile pickup. “We anticipate a continued upward trend in the engagement of gig partners. Our strategic focus on expanding to new geographies and deepening our service offerings will require a larger flexible workforce,” said Prashant Gazipur, senior vice-president at Delhivery.
 
Tender Truck, which works with small fleet owners, targets to onboard over 7,500 fleet owners by FY26-end. In FY24, the company had just over 600 active fleet owners. The firm is also scaling its tech infrastructure to accommodate the rise in demand.
 
Vidhant Monga, founder and CEO of Tender Truck, said the company expects to see heightened operations in some geographies during the festive season. “We expect to see rampups in Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Bhiwandi, and parts of Central India. While load demand will increase, the bottleneck will remain on the supply side — finding compliant trucks with reliable drivers," he said.
 
The hiring push extends beyond ground logistics. SkyeAir, a logistics firm that does deliveries via drones, said in the past 12 months, it deployed more than 200 gig workers, and plans to onboard approximately 1,000 (walkers) in FY26.
 
The firm employs “Skye Walkers”, who deliver packages to the doorstep after they have been dropped at the nearest common point by the drones. “We anticipate substantial volume growth — projected at four times compared to FY25 levels. The strongest growth is expected in the walker segment,” said Ankit Kumar, founder and CEO of the firm. 
 
The upcoming festive season — starting as early as August — is also contributing to the hiring rush. Narayan of TeamLease said the festive season is projected to drive a 20-30 per cent spike in gig demand, driven by heightened consumer spending and peak order volumes.
 
Ecom platform Flipkart said it plans to significantly hire people across functions in the supply chain. "As we approach the festive season, we proactively scale up hiring across our supply chain network to meet the anticipated surge in demand. These seasonal roles at our fulfilment centres, sortation hubs, and delivery facilities not only support operational readiness but also generate meaningful employment opportunities nationwide, especially in Tier-II and Tier-III cities," said Aakriti Chandra, vice-president of reward, performance, and corporate functions at Flipkart.
 
While the demand for gig workers is on the rise, their income levels remain somewhat stagnant. The TeamLease data shows that as of 2025, nearly 99 per cent of gig workers earn under ₹5 lakh per annum, with about 77.6 per cent making ₹2.5 lakh or less annually, and just 2.6 per cent earning between ₹5 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh. The average monthly income for gig workers is around ₹18,000, the data shows.
 
The income for workers in delivery roles has not seen significant real-term increases, as per-order payouts have actually declined from ₹35 to as low as ₹10-15 in recent years, Narayan said.
 
Overall, the count of gig workers has ballooned each year from 7.7 million in FY21. According to NITI Aayog, gig jobs are estimated to reach 23.5 million by FY30.
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Risky to rely on only a few nations for mfg, supply chains: CII President

Premium

Small is big for PEs, companies as M&As rise to $45.4 billion in H1

HC restrains Patanjali from airing ads criticising Dabur Chyawanprash

Premium

Luxury penthouses back in vogue on uber-rich Indians' growing appetite

Affordable segment slips with luxury units driving housing mkt for H1 2025

Topics :gig economyindian workersfestive season

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 12:12 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story