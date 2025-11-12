GRAP III norms vital but could delay projects, say realty developers

Compliance with GRAP III norms is likely to delay construction timelines and impact deadlines of several realty projects in North India, even though the sector itself claims to be an insignificant contributor to air pollution, according to industry executives.

How will GRAP III affect project timelines?

While developers have indicated support for the move, several fear that it could cause short-term timeline adjustments and affect workers.

“We are fully committed to adhering to the GRAP norms in both letter and spirit. However, several studies have indicated that the construction sector is not among the biggest contributors to pollution,” said Ashok Kapur, chairman at Krishna Group and Krisumi Corporation.

He added that imposing a blanket ban disrupts construction timelines, ultimately affecting homebuyers and retail customers. What are developers seeking from authorities? Ashish Bhutani, chief executive officer, Bhutani Group, said that while adhering to these norms is necessary, the industry also needs practical flexibility to maintain project timelines. “We believe that with supportive steps from authorities such as RERA, like granting reasonable extensions, developers can continue delivering quality projects without compromising on environmental commitments,” he said. Pradeep Aggarwal, founder and chairman of NCR-based Signature Global, said that while temporary restrictions on construction may cause short-term adjustments, such measures are important for ensuring environmental sustainability and public well-being.

How are developers addressing the GRAP restrictions? Another developer said that there is an urgent need for all stakeholders to come together and work towards a more balanced and sustainable solution to this recurring challenge. “More importantly, it impacts the livelihoods of one of the most vulnerable sections of society, like the labour workforce,” Kapur added. This comes after the capital’s air quality deteriorated from ‘very poor’ to ‘severe’, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to impose the third phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi–NCR. Under GRAP III, there is a complete ban on non-essential construction and demolition activities, which includes realty projects.