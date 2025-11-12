Home / Industry / News / Govt issues framework to settle compensation for cancelled coal mines

Govt issues framework to settle compensation for cancelled coal mines

The Ministry of Coal has finalised a valuation process for firms whose coal blocks were cancelled in 2014, marking a key step in resolving compensation claims for 62 mines across seven states

coal mines
According to the document, valuations will cover “mine infrastructure excluding land and leasehold rights” for each coal block.
Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of Coal has issued a detailed framework to decide the value of assets belonging to companies whose coal blocks were cancelled in 2014. The move follows a Delhi High Court order and aims to speed up the long-pending process of paying compensation to the former allottees.
 
What does the new coal mine compensation framework cover? 
“Out of the 204 coal mines listed in the Schedule-1 of Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, 62 coal mines could not be re-allocated till date and compensation claims from prior allottees of these 62 coal mines are hereby invited as last and final opportunity," the ministry said in a notification.
 
This marks one of the final steps in resolving issues that arose after the Supreme Court’s 2014 verdict cancelling 204 coal block allocations.
 
How will asset valuation be carried out? 
According to the document, valuations will cover “mine infrastructure excluding land and leasehold rights” for each coal block. This framework applies to 62 coal mines across seven states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, and West Bengal.
 
Who are the affected companies? 
Prominent prior allottees listed include Ultratech Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, Dalmia Cement (Bharat) Ltd, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others.
 
What are the compliance requirements for claimants?
Under the new system, companies must submit detailed year-wise data from FY2013–14 to FY2016–17, including asset values, depreciation, revaluations, and liabilities, within 15 days of the release of the notification.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Private credit may bridge real estate's mid-stage funding gap: Report

Job market's hiring intent up at 11% for 2026; driven by AI, growth: Report

Ladakh plans grid power supply for Army, ITBP posts in Ladakh's DBO sector

India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports of Chinese rubber

Premium

Logistics firms turn to smart routing, AI to fast-track festive returns

Topics :Industry NewsCoal minesSupreme CourtCoal

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story