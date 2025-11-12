Job market's hiring intent up at 11% for 2026; driven by AI, growth: Report

After a year of muted single-digit growth, hiring intent has returned to double digits at 11 per cent, up from 9.75 per cent last year, supported by formalisation and regional expansion, says a report.

According to the India Decoding Jobs 2026 Report, launched by digital recruitment platform Taggd in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), sectors such as BFSI, manufacturing, and infrastructure are set to drive hiring momentum.

"This resurgence marks a shift from recovery to reinvention, powered by digital acceleration, formalisation, and regional expansion," Devashish Sharma, Co-Founder and CEO, Taggd, said.

This edition of the report captures insights from nearly 300+ talent leaders across 21 industries, offering a data-backed view of India's job and talent story.

As per the report, AI is transforming how organisations hire, with 60 per cent of recruiters using it for resume screening and 45 per cent for interview automation. As a result, AI-related skills are now as critical in recruitment as they are across other industries. Employers are scouting candidates skilled in technologies such as GenAI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, alongside digital and data specialists, AI/ML engineers, solutions architects, and sustainability specialists, the report added. As per the report, the year 2026 is emerging as the year of experienced professionals, with companies increasingly prioritising mid- and senior-level talent for those with 615+ years of experience.