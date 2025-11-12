Home / Industry / News / Ladakh plans grid power supply for Army, ITBP posts in Ladakh's DBO sector

Ladakh plans grid power supply for Army, ITBP posts in Ladakh's DBO sector

The Ladakh administration is contemplating the electrification of border posts in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector through grid connectivity in the Union Territory, officials said.

Power grid
Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Leh/Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ladakh administration is contemplating the electrification of border posts in the Daulat Beg Oldie sector through grid connectivity in the Union Territory, officials said.

Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), located along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China, houses military outposts and the highest airstrip in the Ladakh region, manned by the Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

The Ladakh Power Development Department (LPDD) has presented proposals for the electrification of Army and ITBP border posts in the DBO sector through grid connectivity, officials said.

This was revealed during a high-level meeting chaired by Prince Dhawan, Executive Director, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme, to review power sector initiatives in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Dhawan appreciated the initiative, emphasising the strategic importance of providing a reliable and sustainable power supply to remote border areas, and directed concerned officials to expedite necessary approvals and coordination with relevant agencies for early implementation.

He also reviewed progress of the Border area package for Nubra and Changthang executed by the turnkey contractor GEPDEC.

He examined the status of the upstream network, the upcoming 220 kV transmission system of Nubra, and ongoing smart metering works across the Union Territory.

Dhawan took a detailed assessment of the Unified Billing System (UBS) and smart metering implementation for the remaining consumers under the Special Development Package (SDP).

He also reviewed the status of UBS implementation across the UT and the proposals submitted by LPDD for the installation of smart metres for the remaining 18,279 consumers yet to be covered under the scheme, pending approval.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India initiates anti-dumping probe into imports of Chinese rubber

Premium

Logistics firms turn to smart routing, AI to fast-track festive returns

UP RERA approves six projects worth ₹864 crore across five districts

Cement makers to invest ₹1.2 trillion over three years: Crisil Ratings

Premium

India to post multi-fold rise in neodymium production by FY27 end: IREL

Topics :LehLadakhPower gridsITBP

First Published: Nov 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story