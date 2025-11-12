Ensono bets $250 mn on AI to modernise IT services, expand in India

Ensono, the US-based managed services provider (MSP) focused on IT modernisation, said it plans to invest $250 million (Rs 2,207 crore) in artificial intelligence development over the next five years, alongside launching the Ensono AI and Innovation Division. The new division brings together innovators across engineering, data science, business analysis, and software development to drive customer value through cutting-edge innovation.

How central is India to Ensono’s global business?

Ensono has a significant presence in India with global capability centres (GCCs) in Pune and additional offices in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The company now has close to 2,000 employees in India out of 3,800 globally, representing over 50 per cent of its workforce. One of its major acquisitions was Wipro’s data centre business.

“This investment reflects our commitment to harnessing AI’s transformative potential to drive innovation, efficiency, and meaningful human impact,” said Jim Piazza, Chief AI Officer, Ensono. “By deepening our AI capabilities, we aim to create solutions that not only empower enterprises but also enhance everyday experiences for people around the world.” How is AI transforming Ensono’s managed services? AI is rapidly transforming managed services, and Ensono’s adoption is already delivering results for the company and its clients. Its Envision Predictive Engine (EPE) proactively prevents failures across hardware, operating systems, applications, and networks. Since its launch, EPE has achieved a 22 per cent reduction in major incidents and a 50 per cent reduction in mean time to resolution (MTTR).

“The days of watching a console and reacting to an outage event are over. Our global associates now anticipate issues before they occur and take proactive steps to prevent major incidents,” said Piazza. Ensono has also developed EnsoAI, an AI platform leveraging several large language models that empower associates to draft content, expedite processes, and collaborate more efficiently. What is Ensono’s partnership with Snowflake about? Ensono’s commitment to responsible AI adoption is strengthened by its collaboration with Snowflake, the AI Data Cloud company. Through this partnership, Ensono has established a robust data foundation by centralising terabytes of data from IT service management (ITSM) platforms, system logs, and network telemetry within Snowflake’s fully managed, governed, and secure environment.