Electric vehicle owners can soon sell surplus battery power back to grids

Power distribution firms are developing a new technology enabling owners of electric vehicles (EVs) to feed surplus power stored in their vehicle batteries back into the grid, according to a report in the Economic Times (ET).

This vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology, akin to rooftop solar schemes, allows electric car owners to sell the electricity stored in their vehicles to the grid. Additionally, as part of the initiative, distribution companies are evaluating the practicality of using EVs as supplementary power reserves during periods of peak demand.

BSES Rajdhani Power Limited and BSES Yamuna Power Limited have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the India Smart Grid Forum to collaborate on V2G projects in south and east Delhi. The project will be implemented by the India Smart Grid Forum in collaboration with the US-based University of Delaware to initiate a pilot of the programme, the report said.



The primary objective of the V2G initiative is to showcase the technology’s capacities and advantages, with the potential to transform the power sector and reduce carbon emissions across transportation and energy fields.

The report quoted an official as saying that the project will illustrate the potential for electric vehicles to engage in the energy market, storing electricity during periods of low pricing and reselling it during peak demand hours.



Using V2G technology, EV owners have the opportunity to recharge their vehicles during low-demand periods and then sell the stored power when their vehicles are idle, including during peak power demand times. This enables them to potentially earn incentives established by the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission.

The benefits of V2G technology include aiding distribution companies in more effectively managing power demand, thereby averting the need for extra power procurement during peak periods, enhancing grid stability, and furnishing an additional layer of backup for essential installations. Furthermore, widespread adoption of this technology has the potential to foster a sustainable energy ecosystem by integrating renewable energy sources.

The report quoted a BSES official as saying, “By enabling EVs to interact seamlessly with the power grid, we are exploring new paradigms of energy use that benefit both our consumers and the environment.”