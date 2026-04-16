Electronics exports catching up with oil products, shows govt data

Exports of electronics from India are running those of oil products close, with the gap between the two reducing to a record low of $5.9 billion in 2025-26.

According to an analysis of the latest commerce-ministry data, electronics exports (ranked third among the top 20 commodity exports from India) in FY26 hit a new high, partly owing to a huge push in smartphone shipments to the United States (US) and also because of the fillip from the government’s Electronic Component Manufacturing Scheme.

These helped the numbers to hit a record of $48 billion, an increase of 24.3 per cent over the previous financial year.

In FY23, as the PLI scheme was getting a toehold, petroleum exports jumped nearly 30 per cent to $97.5 billion while electronics exports reached $23.6 billion, leaving a gap of $73.9 billion.

When the production-linked incentive (PLI) on smartphones started in FY22, petroleum exports were at $65.4 billion and electronics shipments at less than a fourth at $15.7 billion.

Oil products are second in the pecking order at $53.9 billion, falling 15 per cent over the previous year owing to geopolitics, particularly the crisis in West Asia.

Between April and January 2025-26, smartphone exports to the US grew 138 per cent to hit $15.87 billion.

This is the highest India has seen in the last five financial years.

As the PLI scheme started showing strong results in its third year, the gap reduced to $55 billion.

It is in FY25, the fourth year of the scheme, that petroleum exports dropped to $63.3 billion and outbound shipments of electronics grew sharply to $38.6 billion, reducing the gap between the two by more than half.