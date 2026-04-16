Govt panel seeks excise duty removal on CNG, GST inclusion for gas boost

A high-level government committee has recommended measures such as removal of excise duty on compression of natural gas, exemption from basic customs duty on liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports for captive power plants, and inclusion of natural gas under goods and services tax (GST) for faster adoption of gas in the country.

The committee's report, published by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB), has suggested removal of excise duty on compression of natural gas produced through LNG. The move would make compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid CNG (LCNG) an attractive fuel, encouraging more consumers and businesses to switch to CNG vehicles, it added.

The report, submitted to the regulator earlier, holds significance given the energy supply crisis resulting from the ongoing West Asia conflict. Another significant recommendation states inclusion of natural gas under GST in a lower tax bracket with full input tax credit. The committee said this would ensure uniform taxation, reduce cascading taxes, and promote interstate trade. “To maximise benefits, input tax credit should also apply to sectors like power and petrochemicals, even if their outputs are outside the GST regime. Until then, states should be encouraged to reduce VAT on natural gas,” it added. The committee also recommended extending the exemption from basic customs duty and social welfare surcharge on LNG imports to captive power plants and the city gas distribution (CGD) sector, in line with the treatment currently available for LNG used by power generation companies.