Electronics industry targets 16 products to reduce import dependence

According to ICEA’s presentation to the PMO, the industry is advancing localisation of enclosures for mobile phones and information technology hardware; display and camera module sub-assemblies; advanced components such as high-density interconnect (HDI), modified semi-additive process (mSAP), and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs); lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells for digital applications; and a wider supply-chain ecosystem covering parts and sub-systems. These efforts are aimed initially at import substitution, with a planned shift to exports in the near term. The industry has drawn up a localisation road map that extends deep into components and capital equipment used in electronics manufacturing.

On finished products, the association pointed out that smartphones were among the first products targeted, with 78 per cent import dependence — largely on China — until 2014-15. Smartphones have since transitioned almost entirely to domestic manufacturing, with 99.2 per cent of smartphones sold in India now made locally. The sector has also pivoted to export-led growth, reaching exports of $24.1 billion in 2024-25. In addition, the industry is now targeting domestic manufacturing of laptops, tablets, hearables, and wearables by 2026.