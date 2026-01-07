Home / Industry / News / Electronics industry targets 16 products to reduce import dependence

Electronics industry targets 16 products to reduce import dependence

ICEA response to PM's 100-product manufacturing push

Electronics
premium
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2026 | 11:38 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The electronics industry has informed the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) that it is working to develop 16 products — 11 intermediate and five finished — for domestic manufacturing by 2026, in response to Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi’s recent call to the Centre and states to identify 100 products to cut import dependence.
 
Speaking at the Fifth National Conference of Chief Secretaries on December 28, Modi urged the Centre and states to jointly identify and develop 100 products for domestic manufacturing to reduce imports and strengthen economic resilience, in line with the Viksit Bharat vision. The PM stressed the need to make India more self-reliant and ensure zero-defect products with minimal environmental impact.
 
The electronics industry, led by the Indian Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) — whose members include Tata Electronics, Foxconn (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.), Vivo Mobile India, Apple, Dixon Technologies, Bhagwati Products, Lava International, Corning, Amperex Technology, Salcomp, Aequs, and several component suppliers — has written to P K Mishra, principal secretary to the PM, listing products that the sector has either begun manufacturing or is targeting by 2026.
 
As part of its plan to reduce import dependence, particularly on China, and strengthen self-reliance, the industry has decided to focus broadly on sub-assemblies, bare components, the supply-chain ecosystem, and capital equipment.
 
According to ICEA’s presentation to the PMO, the industry is advancing localisation of enclosures for mobile phones and information technology hardware; display and camera module sub-assemblies; advanced components such as high-density interconnect (HDI), modified semi-additive process (mSAP), and flexible printed circuit boards (PCBs); lithium-ion (Li-ion) cells for digital applications; and a wider supply-chain ecosystem covering parts and sub-systems. These efforts are aimed initially at import substitution, with a planned shift to exports in the near term. The industry has drawn up a localisation road map that extends deep into components and capital equipment used in electronics manufacturing.
 
On finished products, the association pointed out that smartphones were among the first products targeted, with 78 per cent import dependence — largely on China — until 2014-15. Smartphones have since transitioned almost entirely to domestic manufacturing, with 99.2 per cent of smartphones sold in India now made locally. The sector has also pivoted to export-led growth, reaching exports of $24.1 billion in 2024-25. In addition, the industry is now targeting domestic manufacturing of laptops, tablets, hearables, and wearables by 2026.
 
Pankaj Mohindroo, chairman of ICEA, said in a detailed representation to the government that “this product line represents a comprehensive, industry-validated set, aligned with national policy objectives as outlined by the PM”.
 
ICEA also cited private-sector investment commitments for domestic manufacturing of these products, which are currently largely imported from China. The association estimates cumulative investments exceeding ₹1.1 trillion, enabling production worth over ₹10.34 trillion and generating around 141,000 new skilled jobs. These investments are being made in response to the government’s Electronics Component Manufacturing Scheme, which offers financial incentives to push domestic production.
 
Electronics self-reliance checklist
 
·         Display and camera module sub-assemblies
 
·         Passive components (SMD and non-SMD)
 
·         Electromechanical components (microphones)
 
·         Multilayer and advanced PCBs (HDI, mSAP, flexible)
 
·         Li-ion cells
 
·         Enclosures
 
·         Sub-assembly parts and components
 
·         Capital goods for electronics manufacturing

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

IT companies double down on work from office rules amid AI disruption

Premium

GLP-1 launches inject over 2x rise in weight-loss market sales in 2025

Premium

Meity unhappy with X's reply on Grok misuse, may seek more details

Delhi HC orders status quo on handover of Vedanta's Suvali block to ONGC

GCC demand pushes office leasing to all-time high: Knight Frank report

Topics :Industry NewsElectronicsPMO

First Published: Jan 07 2026 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story