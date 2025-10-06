CERC admits solar firms' plea over losses from transmission delays

India's federal power regulator has admitted petitions filed by two renewable energy developers seeking compensation for financial losses incurred due to delays in setting up transmission infrastructure, according to regulatory filings.

The outcome could set a precedent for renewable energy developers facing transmission bottlenecks, as India accelerates its clean energy rollout.

In the filing posted over the weekend, the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) is examining whether the Power Grid Corporation of India and the Central Transmission Utility of India, the institutions responsible for setting up transmission infrastructure, should compensate developers for losses.

CERC has asked both to respond within six weeks.

The developers, ACME Solar and AMPIN Energy, argued in separate petitions that they suffered financial losses due to their inability to transmit power from their solar projects due to delays in operationalising transmission infrastructure. The Gurugram-based ACME Solar is seeking more than 210 million rupees in compensation, while AMPIN Energy did not specify its losses. CERC has directed the Central Transmission Utility and Power Grid to submit details on the transmission system, commissioning timelines, and reasons for the delays. The petitions are scheduled to be heard on November 27. Power Grid and the Central Transmission Utility did not immediately respond to Reuters' email seeking comments.