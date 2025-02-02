Emphasis on green transition to strengthen India's clean energy leadership

The Budget's focus on green transition will strengthen India's position as a global clean energy leader and meet decarbonization goals, industry players said.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon said by strengthening Aatmanirbhar Bharat across manufacturing and agriculture, with a focus on clean tech, wind, solar, EV, and battery storage, the budget aims to accelerate self-reliance in wind and solar manufacturing.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power and Chairman, Serentica Renewables, said there is continued focus on domestic manufacturing of generation and storage equipment, there is new-found mention of high-voltage transmission equipment. Given that there are global deficits in this product category, focusing on this sub-segment is a very sound move.

Goldi Solar Managing Director said the National Manufacturing Mission's targeted support for all renewable energy sources is a welcome move, as it reinforces India's commitment to a level playing field and ambitious energy goals. Tax related announcements will increase public spending and enhance savings across sectors including renewable energy.

Atanu Mukherjee, CEO, Dastur Energy said the focus on intra-state transmission expansion and financial incentives'?allowing states to borrow an additional 0.5 per cent of GSDP linked to power sector reforms'?will directly enhance grid reliability, reduce transmission losses, and improve power distribution efficiency.

Chetan Shah, Chairman & MD, Solex Energy said the allocation of Rs 1,500 crore to the solar power (grid) segment further reinforces India's commitment to accelerating the renewable energy transition. This investment will be crucial in strengthening grid infrastructure, enhancing solar adoption, and driving the nation closer to its clean energy goals.

Manish Dabkara, Chairman and Managing Director, EKI Energy Services and President Carbon Markets Association of India (CMAI) the budget announcements mark a progressive step toward India's decarbonization goals, creating opportunities for the industry working in decarbonization, sustainability service providers, and the broader climate economy.

Also Read

Amit Rautela, CFO of state-owned Meja Urja Nigam Ltd (MUNL) said the announcement of Nuclear Energy Mission, with a Rs 20,000 crore investment in Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), is very bold move which will support clean baseload power, further reducing dependence on fossil fuels.

Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group said investments in offshore wind capacity, green hydrogen production, and hybrid renewable projects will drive innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

Deepak Sharma, Zone President- Greater India and MD & CEO, Schneider Electric said, "I particularly applaud the focus on modernizing the power grid and scaling renewables through robust PPP models. This is crucial for a sustainable energy future." Rahul Munjal, Chairman and Managing Director, Hero Future Energies said, "The rationalization of tariff on critical minerals and the incentives for manufacturing of Li-ion batteries are positive steps that will help strengthen the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, paving the way for Atma Nirbhar clean energy and clean tech sector and create more green jobs." Anil Rawal, MD & CEO, IntelliSmart Infrastructure said the Union Budget 2025 emphasizes the government's strong commitment to meeting rising energy demands while staying to its climate goals. Emphasis on strengthening electricity distribution, with plans to incentivize states to implement critical distribution reforms.

Simarpreet Singh, Executive Director & CEO, Hartek Group said the budget talks about building an ecosystem for high voltage transmission equipment. While the fine print is awaited, this is a welcome move since this may lead to commencement of manufacturing of HVDC (high voltage direct current) in India.

The ?500 crore Centre of Excellence for AI in Education will play a crucial role in fostering AI-driven innovation, further strengthening India's global technology footprint, Pawan Gupta, CTO of SkillsCapital said.

Strategic investments in skilling and technology education will further solidify India's position as the global skills capital, driving economic growth and creating a future-ready workforce, Gupta added.