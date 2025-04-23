Energy, steel, textiles cos line up ₹5.5 trn investment in Chhattisgarh: CM

Vishnu Deo Sai said here today. A wide range of companies from the energy, steel, and textile sectors have pledged investments totalling Rs 5.5 trillion in Chhattisgarh, following the rollout of the state’s new industrial policy, Chief Ministersaid here today.

"Energy companies alone have committed Rs 3.5 trillion, with the steel sector investing an additional Rs 1 trillion. The remaining investments come from various players in the textile, cement, and mining industries," Sai said in an exclusive interview.

Out of the total Rs 3.5 trillion earmarked for the energy sector, companies plan to ramp up thermal and renewable power capacity by 12,000 MW each, along with an additional 4,000 MW from nuclear power firms. Naveen Jindal-led JSPL is expanding its steel manufacturing capacity from 3.6 million tonnes per annum to 9 million tonnes per annum.

The state aims to increase its gross domestic product (GDP) from Rs 5.68 trillion in FY25 to Rs 6.35 trillion by the end of the current financial year, targeting a 7.5 per cent growth rate—outpacing the national average. “To support this growth, we’re boosting the state’s capital expenditure to Rs 26,000 crore, up from Rs 22,000 crore, focusing on infrastructure development,” Sai said. “In addition, central PSUs and the Union government are investing Rs 25,000 crore to further upgrade infrastructure.” Sai is currently in Mumbai engaging with business leaders and said the response has been overwhelmingly positive. Public sector giant NTPC is planning to invest Rs 80,000 crore in a nuclear power project and is actively seeking land in the state.

The New Industrial Development Policy 2024–29, which took effect on November 1 last year, aligns with the updated definitions under the MSMED Act of 2006. It offers targeted incentives to promote balanced industrial growth across Chhattisgarh. Tourism has also been granted industry status under the policy. “We’re offering special incentives to boost tourism, especially home stays, ensuring that the revenue directly benefits local households,” Sai added. Speaking on the overall investment climate, the chief minister noted that with the Naxalite situation improving, the state is looking to attract investments in the Bastar region of southern Chhattisgarh. “Tourism will be our focus in Bastar. We’re confident the Naxal issue will be resolved by next year with the support of the central government,” he said.