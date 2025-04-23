Keep regular fare level on J&K flights: Airlines told after Pahalgam attack

Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu on Wednesday urged airlines to maintain “regular” fare levels on flights from Jammu and Kashmir and “strongly” advised them against implementing surge pricing.

This came a day after terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on Tuesday afternoon, killing 26 people — mostly tourists — in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama strike. Among the deceased were two foreigners—one each from the UAE and Nepal—and two locals.

ALSO READ: Pahalgam terror attack: What is The Resistance Front, a proxy of Lashkar? "As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar — two to Delhi and two to Mumbai — have been arranged, with additional flights kept on standby to cater to further evacuation needs," said a statement from the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

"Shri Ram Mohan Naidu also held an urgent meeting with all airline operators and issued a strong advisory against surge pricing. Airlines have been directed to maintain regular fare levels, ensuring that no passenger is burdened during this sensitive time," it said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday asked the airlines to "take swift action" to increase flights on routes from Srinagar, citing a surge in demand from stranded tourists looking to return home. The regulator called for "uninterrupted" connectivity to key destinations across India to facilitate the evacuation of stranded travellers. Naidu directed all airlines to extend full cooperation for the transportation of deceased individuals to their states, working in sync with state governments and local authorities. "The Ministry of Civil Aviation remains on high alert and committed to extending every possible assistance to those affected," it mentioned.

The DGCA has also asked airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges, and to extend all possible assistance to affected passengers.

Srinagar has grown into a key tourist destination in recent years, thanks to a relatively peaceful environment till now. Capitalising on this, Indian carriers ramped up operations. According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, they now operate around 676 weekly flights to and from Srinagar, a 17 per cent increase year-on-year.

Following Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam, Indian carriers on Wednesday announced free cancellations and date changes for passengers fleeing the state.

Akasa Air is offering full refunds and one free rescheduling, including fare difference waivers, for flights to and from Srinagar between April 23 and 29. IndiGo has extended similar waivers for travel until April 30, for bookings made on or before April 22, and is operating additional flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Srinagar on April 23.

Air India has also added two special flights from Srinagar to Delhi and Mumbai on April 23 (11.30 am and 12 noon, respectively). All other flights remain on schedule. The airline is offering complimentary rescheduling and full refunds for confirmed bookings on these routes through April 30.

Naidu spoke to Home Minister Amit Shah and was monitoring the situation round the clock, working in coordination with relevant authorities, said the Civil Aviation Ministry.