Enhancing efficiency, customer experience: Why companies adopt AI

As artificial intelligence (AI) adoption accelerates across industries, Indian companies are leveraging it primarily to boost operational efficiency and enhance customer experience, according to the CII Protiviti AI Survey 2025. The flagship survey report was unveiled at the AI India Global Exhibition and Summit here.

However, despite the promise of predictive AI, chatbots, and machine learning, only 18% of Indian businesses feel fully prepared for AI integration, with barriers like ethical risks and talent shortages hindering widespread adoption.