Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / Striking Samsung India workers call for massive protests on March 8

Striking Samsung India workers call for massive protests on March 8

This comes a day after the management suspended 14 more union members

labour strike, samsung
BS Reporter Chennai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 8:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In a sign of further escalation of the workers' strike at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), announced a massive strike across industrial units in Kancheepuram on March 8.
 
This comes a day after the management suspended 14 more union members, following protests and efforts to stop work inside the unit. The strike, which started on February 5, entered its 17th day on Friday.
 
"We are going to give a notice for holding a strike in all 58 industrial units in the Kancheepuram belt on March 8. We will seek support from other unions as well," said E. Muthukumar, district secretary, CITU Kancheepuram.
 
On Thursday, tension intensified at the unit as workers’ protests disrupted production, forcing out contract workers.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani lines up Rs 30K cr investment in Kerala for port, airport expansion

Trai recommends slashing authorisation charges for DTH, radio services

Indian food processing industry to reach $700 billion by 2030: PHDCCI

Pharma sector can deliver 100 new drugs by 2047: Zydus chairman

Head Digital Works acquires Adda52 parent Deltatech Gaming for Rs 491 cr

Topics :Samsung IndiaWorkers strikeProtest

First Published: Feb 21 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story