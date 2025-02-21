Striking Samsung India workers call for massive protests on March 8

In a sign of further escalation of the workers' strike at Samsung India’s manufacturing unit in Sriperumbudur, the Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU), backed by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), announced a massive strike across industrial units in Kancheepuram on March 8.

This comes a day after the management suspended 14 more union members, following protests and efforts to stop work inside the unit. The strike, which started on February 5, entered its 17th day on Friday.

"We are going to give a notice for holding a strike in all 58 industrial units in the Kancheepuram belt on March 8. We will seek support from other unions as well," said E. Muthukumar, district secretary, CITU Kancheepuram.

On Thursday, tension intensified at the unit as workers’ protests disrupted production, forcing out contract workers.