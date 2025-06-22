EPFO adds 1.9 million net members in April 2025, youth dominate entries

Retirement fund body EPFO added 19.14 lakh members on a net basis in April 2025, according to the payroll data released by the Labour Ministry on Sunday.

This figure depicts a significant increase of 31.31 per cent over March 2025 and 1.17 per cent growth over April 2024, the ministry said in a statement.

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) enrolled around 8.49 lakh new subscribers in April 2025, representing a 12.49 per cent increase over March 2025.

This increase in new subscribers can be attributed to growing employment opportunities, increased awareness of employee benefits, and EPFO's successful outreach programmes, it stated.

According to the data, a noticeable aspect is the dominance of the 18-25 age group. EPFO added 4.89 lakh new subscribers in the 18-25 age group, constituting a significant 57.67 per cent of the total new subscribers added in April 2025. New subscribers in the 18-25 age group added in the month show an increase of 10.05 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025. The net payroll addition for the age group 18-25 for April 2025 is approximately 7.58 lakh reflecting an increase of 13.60 per cent from the previous month in March 2025. This is in consonance with the earlier trend which indicates that most individuals joining the organized workforce are youth, primarily first-time job seekers, it stated.

Approximately 15.77 lakh members, who had exited earlier, rejoined EPFO in April 2025. This figure depicts a 19.19 per cent increase over March 2025. These members switched their jobs and re-joined the establishments covered under the ambit of EPFO and opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement thus safeguarding long-term financial well-being and extending their social security protection. Around 2.45 lakh new female subscribers joined EPFO in April 2025. It reflects an increase of 17.63 per cent compared to the previous month of March 2025. Further, the net female payroll addition during the month stood at around 3.95 lakh, with a significant month-on-month increase of 35.24 per cent compared to March 2025.