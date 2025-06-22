Home / Industry / News / Nearly half of India's power generation capacity non-fossil: Govt data

Nearly half of India's power generation capacity non-fossil: Govt data

According to a government explainer on energy and environment issued on Sunday, India's total installed power capacity has reached 476 GW as of June 2025

power, electricity
It explained that thermal power remains dominant, accounting for 240 GW or 50.52 per cent of installed capacity
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nearly half of India's installed power generation capacity of a total of 476 GW is non-fossil fuel-based as of June, but coal-based thermal electricity plays a critical part, according to government data.

According to a government explainer on energy and environment issued on Sunday, India's total installed power capacity has reached 476 GW as of June 2025.

Non-fossil fuel sources now contribute 235.7 GW (49%) of total capacity, including 226.9 GW renewable and 8.8 GW nuclear, it stated.

As of June 2025, India's renewable energy includes 110.9 GW of solar and 51.3 GW of wind power installed capacity.

In addition to the installed capacity, 176.70 GW worth of RE projects are under implementation, with 72.06 GW under bidding stages.

It explained that thermal power remains dominant, accounting for 240 GW or 50.52 per cent of installed capacity.

It noted that India's energy sector is heavily reliant on non-renewable thermal sources, which together account for the largest share of the country's electricity generation capacity.

Among them, coal alone contributes over 91 per cent of the total thermal energy, highlighting its critical role in powering the nation, it pointed out.

The country is successfully balancing the twin goals of meeting rising electricity demand and promoting sustainability.

Power shortages dropped from 4.2 per cent in 201314 to 0.1 per cent in 202425.

Per capita electricity consumption in India rose by 45.8 per cent to 1,395 kWh in 2023-24 from 957 kWh in 2013-14.

India's power sector is among the most diversified in the world, with generation from conventional sources like coal, gas, hydro, and nuclear, as well as renewable sources such as solar, wind, biomass, and small hydro, it stated.

With rising electricity demand, India continues to expand its energy capacity to support economic growth and sustainability goals.

India has set an ambitious target of having 500 GW of renewable energy by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wine industry expects rebound in FY26 after consumption slowdown last year

Geopolitical tensions shake Indian firms; 63% impose hiring freeze: Report

DPIIT asks ministries to compile list of business approvals to improve NSWS

Iran-Israel conflict: India ramps up oil imports from Russia, US in June

IVF players on expansion mode in smaller towns as fertility rates go down

Topics :energy sectorIndia power productionpower generatorsThermal PowerPower generation

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 2:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story