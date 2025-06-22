Nearly half of India's power generation capacity non-fossil: Govt data

Nearly half of India's installed power generation capacity of a total of 476 GW is non-fossil fuel-based as of June, but coal-based thermal electricity plays a critical part, according to government data.

According to a government explainer on energy and environment issued on Sunday, India's total installed power capacity has reached 476 GW as of June 2025.

Non-fossil fuel sources now contribute 235.7 GW (49%) of total capacity, including 226.9 GW renewable and 8.8 GW nuclear, it stated.

As of June 2025, India's renewable energy includes 110.9 GW of solar and 51.3 GW of wind power installed capacity.

In addition to the installed capacity, 176.70 GW worth of RE projects are under implementation, with 72.06 GW under bidding stages.

It explained that thermal power remains dominant, accounting for 240 GW or 50.52 per cent of installed capacity. ALSO READ: India's $80 bn coal-power generation ambition is running short of water It noted that India's energy sector is heavily reliant on non-renewable thermal sources, which together account for the largest share of the country's electricity generation capacity. Among them, coal alone contributes over 91 per cent of the total thermal energy, highlighting its critical role in powering the nation, it pointed out. The country is successfully balancing the twin goals of meeting rising electricity demand and promoting sustainability. Power shortages dropped from 4.2 per cent in 201314 to 0.1 per cent in 202425.