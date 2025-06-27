ESIC approves one-time amnesty scheme to cut litigation, boost ESI

In a bid to reduce litigation and promote compliance under the Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) Act, 1948, the ESI Corporation (ESIC) on Friday approved a one-time amnesty scheme—applicable from October 1, 2025.

“The scheme aims to reduce the number of litigations by providing a mechanism for the resolution of disputes outside the court, offering employers an opportunity to come forward for a mutual settlement to promote ease of doing business, and earn the goodwill of all stakeholders,” the labour ministry said in a statement after the meeting of the apex decision-making body of the social security organisation.

The scheme will remain applicable until September 30, 2026.

Under the scheme, regional directors have been empowered to withdraw cases where contributions and interest have been paid, and also to withdraw cases filed against insured persons over five years ago where no notices were issued. For the first time, disputes involving damages and interest related to coverage are also included. ALSO READ: India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI In addition, the ESIC has approved the re-launch of SPREE (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers/Employees) with the objective of expanding ESI coverage across the country. Introduced in 2016, the scheme successfully facilitated the registration of over 88,000 employers and 10.2 million employees.