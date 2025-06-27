Friday, June 27, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI

India's current account swings to $13.5 bn surplus in March quarter: RBI

Net services receipts increased to $53.3 billion in Q4:2024-25 from $42.7 billion a year ago

Trade

On annual basis, India had a current account deficit at $23.3 billion. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's current account balance recorded a surplus of $13.5 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in January-March quarter of 2024-25 as compared with $4.6 billion (0.5 per cent of GDP) in the year-ago period, RBI said on Friday.

The current account was in deficit of $11.3 billion (1.1 per cent of GDP) in December quarter of 2024-25.

On annual basis, India had a current account deficit at $23.3 billion (0.6 per cent of GDP) during 2024-25, lower than $26 billion (0.7 per cent of GDP) during 2023-24, primarily due to higher net invisibles receipts.

Merchandise trade deficit at $59.5 billion in Q4:2024-25 was higher than $52 billion in Q4:2023-24, according to Reserve Bank's 'Developments in India's Balance of Payments during the Fourth Quarter (January-March) of 2024-25.

 

However, it moderated from $79.3 billion in Q3:2024-25.

Net services receipts increased to $53.3 billion in Q4:2024-25 from $42.7 billion a year ago.

Services exports have risen on a y-o-y basis in major categories such as business services and computer services.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

According to industry estimates, in 2024, tea imports from Nepal stood at 15.95 million kg (mkg). A significant quantity was of the orthodox variety that competes with the Darjeeling tea. In 2024, Darjeeling tea production was at 5.6 mkg.

Tea exporters cautiously optimistic as Israel-Iran ceasefire lifts demand

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India must protect farmers, digital ecosystem in trade pact with US: GTRI

shipping, trade, shipping industry

India imposes anti-dumping duty on plastic machines from China, Taiwan

India, Indians, mumbai, population, economy

India's economy to hold top spot for growth, but weaknesses remain: Poll

Donald Trump

'Very big' trade deal with India soon: Trump as he signs pact with China

Topics : Current Account Deficit India GDP Exports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon