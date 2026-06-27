ESIC plans to bring gig, platform workers under social security net

As part of the transition to the new labour code regime, ESIC is also planning to expand its administrative footprint. It has proposed opening five new sub-regional offices in Meghalaya, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and one other location.
According to a note to be placed before the ESIC board, these offices are being proposed in anticipation of a wider beneficiary base under the Code on Social Security, which includes gig workers, platform workers, self-employed persons and other unorganised workers. They will handle registration, compliance, contribution administration, benefit delivery and grievance redressal.
The proposal notes that ESIC's existing administrative structure was designed around the Employees' State Insurance Act, 1948, and will need to be expanded as new categories of beneficiaries are brought under the Code.