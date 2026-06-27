ESIC plans to bring gig, platform workers under social security net

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), a statutory social security body, is preparing to overhaul its regulations and expand its administrative network to bring gig workers, platform workers, self-employed persons and other unorganised workers under its social security ambit, according to two people aware of the development.

The draft Employees' State Insurance (General) Regulations, 2026 seek to replace the existing ESI regulations and align them with the provisions of the Code on Social Security, 2020, which provides for coverage of gig and platform workers.

According to a copy of the draft reviewed by Business Standard, the proposed regulations expand ESIC's mandate to provide social security schemes for unorganised workers, gig workers and platform workers.

As part of the transition to the new labour code regime, ESIC is also planning to expand its administrative footprint. It has proposed opening five new sub-regional offices in Meghalaya, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, Rajkot in Gujarat, Jamshedpur in Jharkhand and one other location.

According to a note to be placed before the ESIC board, these offices are being proposed in anticipation of a wider beneficiary base under the Code on Social Security, which includes gig workers, platform workers, self-employed persons and other unorganised workers. They will handle registration, compliance, contribution administration, benefit delivery and grievance redressal.