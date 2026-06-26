Centre rolls out ₹37,500-cr coal gasification scheme with bidding framework

In addition, incentives for any individual downstream product have been capped at ₹9,000 crore, except for urea and synthetic natural gas projects.
The scheme, approved last month, is about promoting coal- and lignite-gasification projects that convert domestic coal into syngas for producing methanol, ammonia, synthetic natural gas (SNG), hydrogen, fertilisers and other chemicals.
The scheme aims to support projects capable of gasifying around 75 million tonnes (MT) of coal and lignite, contributing to India’s target of 100 MT of coal gasification by 2030.
The initiative seeks to reduce dependence on imported fuels and industrial feedstock amid geopolitical uncertainties and supply-chain disruptions.