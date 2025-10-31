Home / Industry / News / Ethnic brands cash in on wedding boom as bridal wear demand surges

Ethnic brands cash in on wedding boom as bridal wear demand surges

The Big Fat Indian Wedding just got fatter, with labels from Biba to Taneira moving up value chain to tap into bridal boom

Wedding spent
premium
Biba, Taneira, and Indian Silk House enter the lucrative bridal wear market as rising wedding spends fuel a gold rush in ethnic apparel.
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The wedding season has become a gold rush for ethnic apparel brands, with rising consumer spending turning bridal wear into a lucrative category.
 
Ethnic clothing brand Biba has forayed into wedding wear for the first time with a new collection that includes draped saris, lehengas, bridal suits, and fusion sets.
 
The brand launched its first bridal store at Chandni Chowk’s Omaxe Mall in early October, offering at least 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs) starting at ₹20,000.
 
“This is our first time doing bridal, and we’ve come in fairly prepared because it’s a very different category that requires much more personalisation. It’s not an impulse purchase,” said Sidharth Bindra, managing director (MD), Biba.
 
“There is a lot more spending happening in the category,” he added, observing that money spent on weddings and lehengas has gone up substantially over the past five to eight years.
 
“So obviously, the category has become more attractive for larger brands and businesses,” he said.
 
On similar lines, Tata-backed Taneira, originally imagined as a sari haven, unveiled a bridal collection this season featuring wedding lehengas priced at around ₹60,000.
 
“While we’ve always catered to weddings, we have expanded our play in the category with bridal lehengas and are looking at them more seriously now,” said Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer (CEO), Taneira.
 
Handcrafted lehengas on a base of tussar or viscose with intricate workmanship, Narayan added, reflect the brand’s aim to become a one-stop shop for bridal wear needs.
 
“The Big Fat Indian Wedding has only gotten fatter since the pandemic, driven by the worlds of influencers and Bollywood. It’s a lucrative category, and largely unbranded. Branded players entering the segment will have plenty of demand to cater to — making it an obvious foray,” said an apparel industry expert.
 
According to a Jefferies note from last year, an average Indian spends ₹12 lakh (roughly $15,000) on a wedding — sometimes exceeding the amount spent on 18 years of a child’s education. Weddings, the note added, contribute over 10 per cent of India’s apparel industry revenue.
 
Indian Silk House, which focuses on bringing silk saris to Tier-II, Tier-III, and Tier-IV cities, has also recognised the need for such pivots.
 
“We are launching our wedding collection, Brides of India, on November 7. We’re celebrating the different styles in which brides across the country wear saris. These wedding edits are very important in the retail channel — it’s about adapting to changing customer demands, and today, there’s far more focus on weddings,” said Darshan Dudhoria, CEO and MD, Indian Silk House.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Indian hotels post steady gains in September despite seasonal slowdown

Narayana acquires UK-based Practice Plus Group Hospitals for ₹2,200 crore

Premium

Developers' housing focus deepens office space shortage: Knight Frank

Industry credit rises 7.3% in September as retail loan growth moderates

Godrej Consumer Products signs pact to acquire Muuchstac in all-cash deal

Topics :Indian weddingsWedding outfitGST impact on wedding season

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story