European people coming more via India than West Asia: SriLankan Airlines

An increasing number of passengers from Europe to Sri Lanka are now choosing to transit through Indian airports like Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru rather than through the West Asian hubs like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Doha, Richard Nuttall, the chief executive officer of SriLankan Airlines, told Business Standard on Wednesday.

SriLankan Airlines has a codeshare partnership with Air India, which operates 85 weekly flights to 10 European destinations. SriLankan Airlines only flies to Paris in Europe. The codeshare partnership allows each airline to sell seats on the other's flights, sharing the same flight code.

"The tourism traffic to Sri Lanka is quite seasonal. We have a limited number of direct flights from Europe. Some of those direct flights are also seasonal. All the traffic from Europe used to connect over the West Asia typically. Now, we are seeing more and more traffic connecting over India," Nuttall told the newspaper in an interview on the sidelines of the Aviation India 2024 event.





"We are seeing Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, all of them becoming hubs to Europe. It is very interesting. This increase is something that we have observed in the last year... It is very noticeable. If you go back a few years, you did not connect in India unless you really needed to. Now, it is quite commonplace," he added.

He mentioned that transit traffic from Europe via India to Colombo has tripled since before the COVID-19 pandemic. In recent years, India has made significant efforts to develop major airports like Delhi and Mumbai as hubs. Consequently, it has been reluctant to increase bilateral rights to the three West Asian hubs, aiming to position its own carriers, like Air India, as major players on long-haul and ultra long-haul routes to markets like Europe.

SriLankan Airlines is currently operating about 80 flights per week between Colombo and 11 cities in India. Nuttall said the airline wants to increase its India flights by about 25 per cent by March next year.

"Out of our 22 planes, 16 are operational. By March next year, we want to increase the number of operational aircraft to 25. This will assist us in increasing the services to and from India," he mentioned. The number of tourists from India to Sri Lanka has boomed from 12,000 per month last year to about 40,000 per month this year. "This means that the demand is there. All we need to do is put more flights at the right time slots," he noted.

The competition on India-Sri Lanka air routes is increasing. IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara are cumulatively operating 147 flights per week between India and Sri Lanka right now. In June last year, these three carriers were cumulatively operating 129 services per week between the two countries.

"If you don't grow, you end up becoming irrelevant. We have to be number one or two in the India-Sri Lanka market. Therefore, we would first increase our frequencies to destinations like Delhi and Mumbai. We also plan to start flights from one or two new destinations in India by next year," he stated.