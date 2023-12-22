Home / Industry / News / EV sales likely to reach 10 mn annually by 2030, create 50 mn jobs: Gadkari

EV sales likely to reach 10 mn annually by 2030, create 50 mn jobs: Gadkari

Gadkari asserted that India has the potential to become number 1 EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
India is likely to see 10 million Electric Vehicle (EV) sales a year and the segment is expected to generate about 50 million jobs by 2030, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.

Addressing the 19th EV EXPO 2023, Gadkari, "As per the Vahan database, 3,454,000 EVs are already registered in India."

The Union Road Transport and Highways minister asserted that India has the potential to become number 1 EV maker in the world and the government is committed to making India a self-reliant country in clean energy production and mass application.

Gadkari said the government has also permitted retrofitting of existing polluting vehicles into hybrid and fully EVs.

The regulations have been finalised and technology demonstrations done successfully, he added.

He said the government intends to shift public transport and logistics to EVs.

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 8:58 PM IST

