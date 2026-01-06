Exempt vessel sharing agreements from competition law: ShipMin to MCA

The Shipping Ministry has asked the Ministry of Corporate Affairs to exempt vessel sharing agreements (VSAs) from the purview of the competition law to ensure better representation of Indian shipping lines and Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers in the global container trade, according to sources.

"The ministry has asked MCA to consider this exemption. We are awaiting a response," a senior shipping ministry official said.

The exemption is being sought with respect to Section 3 of the Competition Act, which prohibits anti-competitive agreements between enterprises, people or associations. In 2012, this exemption for vessel sharing agreements was introduced for the first time for a period of one year. After several extensions, the exemption finally expired in 2021.

A year later, in January 2022, the Competition Commission of India passed an order against four maritime transport companies for indulging in cartelisation in the provision of maritime motor vehicle transport service. The CCI had found the four companies agreeing upon a “respect rule” to avoid competition with each other while sharing commercially sensitive information, including freight rates. Three of the companies applied for lesser penalty provisions and got the benefit of reduced penalties by the CCI. While the said Section 3 does not allow agreements which directly or indirectly determine purchase or sale prices, limit or control production, supply, markets, technical development, investment or provision of services, there is a provision for exception as well.

Such arrangements are allowed “...if such agreement increases efficiency in production, supply, distribution, storage, acquisition or control of goods or provision of services,” Section 3 of the Act further adds. While some experts feel that the exemption allows for greater participation by small and medium shipping companies, leading to increased competition in the liner shipping industry, others feel that such exemption is not needed and that if there is any possibility of cartelisation then such a specific exception in law carries a risk for the markets which most regulators would be hesitant to allow. “There is no need for a specific exemption in light of the safe harbour available for efficiency enhancing joint ventures under the Competition Act. Companies in other sectors such as automobiles enter into agreements for technology sharing or joint procurement for improving efficiencies, as is allowed in the law, as long as they are not colluding to skew market dynamics. There is no reason why shipping companies cannot comply with the same law,” said Avaantika Kakkar, Partner and head - competition, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

The peculiar characteristics of the highly capital-intensive liner shipping industry and greater efficiency in connectivity and frequency of ships between two ports due to sharing of container space are the reasons cited in favour of such exemption. The shipping ministry in a draft released in October 2024 had proposed that this exemption be given for a period of three years with two conditions: first, that at least 5 per cent of the total space available within such VSAs is provided through Indian-flag vessels; and second, at least 5 per cent of the total space available in such VSAs shall be allocated to Indian Non-Vessel Operating Common Carriers entities.