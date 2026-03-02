Exporters seek demurrage waiver as West Asia disruptions delay cargo

Apparel exporters on Monday urged the government to waive demurrage charges on export cargo at airports, as flight disruptions arising from ongoing West Asian crisis may impact movement of consignments.

In a communication to the civil aviation ministry, Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said the prevailing situation has significantly disrupted international flight operations, resulting in route restrictions, airspace closures, flight diversions, schedule irregularities, and operational constraints at certain overseas airports.

Airport demurrage charges are fees on cargo or baggage at an airport terminal being kept beyond the allowed free period.

These charges encourage swift clearance. It varies by airport, cargo type and duration.

These unforeseen developments have directly impacted the timely movement of export cargo from Indian airports to various international destinations,AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said. As a consequence, he said export consignments are currently stranded at multiple airport cargo terminals across India. The delays are solely attributable to external and unforeseen factors beyond the control of exporters, customs brokers, freight forwarders, or air cargo agents. Sakthivel has "requested for the waiver of demurrage charges on export cargo due to flight disruptions arising from ongoing West Asian crisis". Under the existing tariff structure of Cargo Terminal Operators (CTOs), demurrage charges become applicable when cargo remains in terminal facilities beyond the stipulated free period, he said.