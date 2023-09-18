Home / Industry / News / FACE adopts new code of conduct to strengthen customer protection

FACE adopts new code of conduct to strengthen customer protection

The association applied to become an SRO with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January last year

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2023 | 10:26 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Fintech Association for Consumer Empowerment (FACE) adopted an upgraded code of conduct to strengthen customer protection measures among the association's members and the fintech digital lending industry.

FACE said the new code has seven principles. These include inclusivity, appropriateness, transparency, privacy, promotion, recovery, and redressal.

"The regulators are clearly encouraging the creation of a Self-Regulatory Organisation (SRO). Our revised code, within the regulatory framework, is an ambitious self-regulation standard committed to advancing consumers' interests and safeguarding them against harm and risks in a fast-evolving market," said Ram Rastogi, Chairman at FACE.

FACE is an industry association for digital lenders that was set up as a non-profit body in September 2020.

It said the association has a two-layer framework for member companies to take responsibility to comply with the code of conduct and agree to scrutiny by FACE for compliance reasons as a way to ensure enforcement.

Moreover, an enforcement committee will provide guidance on how members adhere to the code. This includes dealing with specific non-adherence within an approved framework and appellate mechanism.

The association applied to become an SRO with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in January last year.

"FACE renewed its new code of conduct with an unwavering commitment to prioritise customer protection and uphold the highest standards of self-regulation. In an era where digital lending plays an increasingly vital role in people's lives, the promise and long-term sustainability of digital lending hinges on customer trust and confidence in it to meet life goals and improve their financial situation," said Akshay Mehrotra, co-founder and chief executive officer at digital lending start-up Fibe, and a member of FACE.

Also Read

Discussions on global framework to regulate crypto underway: FM Sitharaman

Revenue growth of IT firms in FY24 to be 7-9% lower than FY23: CRISIL

Wipro to consider buyback proposal; board meeting on April 26-27

New regulations to boost mineral mining and revenue sharing in India

Wipro board of directors to consider proposal to buyback of equity shares

Overall general insurance premium slip by 4% to Rs 23,550.2 crore in August

Govt calls for consultations to decide on rules, effective date of data law

AAI inducts two new advanced B-360 aircraft into flight inspection fleet

Over 200 organisations call for tripling renewable energy capacity by 2030

From climate change to tech disruptions: AIYD to discuss global mega trends

Topics :Fintech firmsFintech sectorfintech companiesFintech regulations

First Published: Sep 18 2023 | 10:14 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

D B Realty raises up to Rs 1,544 crore through convertible warrants

Torrent pharma in advance talks with CVC Capital to buyout Cipla promoters

Election News

BJP accuses Cong of 'stealing' Imran Khan's theme song for MP poll campaign

BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Parliament special session LIVE: Day 1 begins amid ruckus from Opposition

Ganesh Chaturthi: Best wishes, quotes, pandal and Ganesh temple decoration

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

India's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug

Next Story