Fada commences dealer satisfaction study with finance, insurance firms

Automotive dealers' body Fada on Monday said it has commenced a dealer satisfaction study with a focus on finance and insurance firms.

The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (Fada) will undertake the study at dealerships in association with Singapore-based PremonAsia.

The study will look at key factors and attributes impacting the business relationship of dealerships with finance and insurance organisations, Fada said in a statement.

It is expected that the results of the study will help finance and insurance companies to design newer products, services and processes to help dealers and end-consumers, it added.

"The study will focus on key aspects of the relationship between dealers and finance and insurance companies and therefore, provide a platform to understand the nuances of this relationship," Fada President Manish Raj Singhania said.