Festive hiring to hit 200K; 26% of gig staff may be retained post-season

This festive season is expected to give a strong boost to gig hiring across India. According to digital talent solutions firm NLB Services, the festive period is likely to generate up to 200,000 jobs across sectors, including retail, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer services. However, quick commerce (qcom) and third-party logistics are expected to generate more jobs than other sectors, supported by investments in supply chain and last-mile delivery infrastructure.

This surge is set to ramp up hiring in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, enhance gender diversity in the ecosystem, and improve retention, marking a shift towards long-term workforce planning, the report said.

Data from NLB Services show hiring is up by approximately 20–25 per cent this year compared to last year. Of the projected new jobs, 70 per cent are expected to be gig roles and 30 per cent permanent. However, unlike in previous years, this is not just a seasonal spike in gig hiring. ALSO READ: OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details “Several large qcom and e-commerce players are projected to retain 26 per cent of this expanded workforce beyond the festive window, pointing to a structural shift rather than a seasonal spike. In contrast to previous years, when 70–75 per cent of gig roles were typically phased out post-festivities, workforce demand is now expected to stabilise at higher levels,” said Sachin Alug, chief executive officer (CEO), NLB Services. He added that 35 per cent of businesses are now rethinking festive hiring as part of their long-term talent strategy.

In an earlier conversation with Business Standard, Kartik Narayan, CEO of staffing at TeamLease, had also said that qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5–2 million roles. He added that logistics roles linked to e-commerce, which currently make up 35–40 per cent of all gig jobs, are also expected to expand steadily. As the hiring momentum rises, the supply of talent remains strong and operational costs are lower in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, making them attractive for fresh hiring. “Locations such as Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur are anticipated to see a 30–40 per cent increase in gig hiring compared to the same period last year. With these cities emerging as micro-fulfilment hubs for retail and e-commerce companies, Tier-II cities accounted for 47 per cent year-on-year of total gig hiring during the last festive season,” NLB Services said, adding that the figure is expected to rise to 50 per cent in FY26.