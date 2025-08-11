Home / Industry / News / Festive hiring to hit 200K; 26% of gig staff may be retained post-season

Festive hiring to hit 200K; 26% of gig staff may be retained post-season

India's festive season may create up to 200,000 jobs, with quick commerce and logistics driving growth and 26% of gig roles expected to continue post-season

gig worker gig economy skill
premium
As the hiring momentum rises, the supply of talent remains strong and operational costs are lower in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, making them attractive for fresh hiring. | Representative Picture
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 4:58 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
This festive season is expected to give a strong boost to gig hiring across India. According to digital talent solutions firm NLB Services, the festive period is likely to generate up to 200,000 jobs across sectors, including retail, e-commerce, logistics, and consumer services. However, quick commerce (qcom) and third-party logistics are expected to generate more jobs than other sectors, supported by investments in supply chain and last-mile delivery infrastructure. 
This surge is set to ramp up hiring in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, enhance gender diversity in the ecosystem, and improve retention, marking a shift towards long-term workforce planning, the report said. 
Data from NLB Services show hiring is up by approximately 20–25 per cent this year compared to last year. Of the projected new jobs, 70 per cent are expected to be gig roles and 30 per cent permanent. However, unlike in previous years, this is not just a seasonal spike in gig hiring. 
“Several large qcom and e-commerce players are projected to retain 26 per cent of this expanded workforce beyond the festive window, pointing to a structural shift rather than a seasonal spike. In contrast to previous years, when 70–75 per cent of gig roles were typically phased out post-festivities, workforce demand is now expected to stabilise at higher levels,” said Sachin Alug, chief executive officer (CEO), NLB Services. He added that 35 per cent of businesses are now rethinking festive hiring as part of their long-term talent strategy. 
 
In an earlier conversation with Business Standard, Kartik Narayan, CEO of staffing at TeamLease, had also said that qcom alone is expected to account for a 60 per cent surge in gig hiring, adding 1.5–2 million roles. He added that logistics roles linked to e-commerce, which currently make up 35–40 per cent of all gig jobs, are also expected to expand steadily. 
As the hiring momentum rises, the supply of talent remains strong and operational costs are lower in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, making them attractive for fresh hiring. “Locations such as Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Indore, Surat, and Nagpur are anticipated to see a 30–40 per cent increase in gig hiring compared to the same period last year. With these cities emerging as micro-fulfilment hubs for retail and e-commerce companies, Tier-II cities accounted for 47 per cent year-on-year of total gig hiring during the last festive season,” NLB Services said, adding that the figure is expected to rise to 50 per cent in FY26. 
Another shift projected this year is greater gender diversity in festive workforce participation. The gig economy, particularly in sectors such as customer experience, delivery, grooming, and food services, is expected to see a notable rise in female workforce involvement. “Compared to FY25, this season is projected to witness a 30–35 per cent increase in women taking up short-term or gig-based roles. Flexible working hours, digital onboarding, and hyperlocal job availability are anticipated to be key enablers. Last year, the male-to-female hiring ratio in gig roles stood at 72:28, while early projections for this year indicate a shift towards greater parity in urban and semi-urban clusters,” the firm said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt asks seafood exporters to explore alternative mkts amid US tariff hike

Govt shuts unit at largest Tamil Nadu nuclear power plant for maintenance

Indian alloy steel makers seek anti-dumping duty on cheap Chinese imports

Premium

Consumer goods companies bank on festivals for urban demand revival

EV adoption surges in developing nations, challenging oil demand narrative

Topics :gig economyfestive seasonlogistics sector

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story