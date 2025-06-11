Home / Industry / News / Baseless, false: Finance Ministry denies reports of fee on UPI transactions

Baseless, false: Finance Ministry denies reports of fee on UPI transactions

"The Government remains fully committed to promoting digital payments via UPI," the finance ministry said

UPI
MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks to process real-time transactions. Currently, no MDR is applied to UPI and RuPay debit card payments, which are facilitated through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 8:56 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Finance Ministry on Wednesday dismissed claiming suggesting that a fee would be levied on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions, calling them “completely false, baseless, and misleading.”
 
“Speculation and claims that the merchant discount rate (MDR) will be charged on UPI transactions are completely false, baseless, and misleading,” the ministry said in a post on social media platform X. “Such baseless and sensation-creating speculations cause needless uncertainty, fear and suspicion among our citizens. The Government remains fully committed to promoting digital payments via UPI.”
 
MDR is the fee merchants pay to banks to process real-time transactions. Currently, no MDR is applied to UPI and RuPay debit card payments, which are facilitated through the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Dysprosium, terbium may top India's rare earth wishlist before China

India's influencer marketing industry to grow by 25% in 2025: Report

Social protection cover in India rises to over 64% in 2025, says ILO

Premium

Alcohol firms seek clarity as Maharashtra hikes excise duty on spirits

IIGC launches Code of Standards to govern influencer-brand deals

Topics :UPI transactionsUnified Payments InterfaceMDRMDR chargesBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 8:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story