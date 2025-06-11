Dysprosium, terbium may top India's rare earth wishlist before China

Amid reports that at least 10 applicants are in the advanced stages of receiving rare earth licences from China, sources indicate that the industry and the Indian government are actively pushing for the import of two key materials—dysprosium and terbium—critical for domestic magnet production.

India requires several rare earth elements (REEs), especially neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, and terbium, primarily for use in permanent magnets. Dysprosium and terbium, two heavy rare earth elements (HREEs) with unique properties, particularly in the realm of magnetism, are not available in extractable quantities in India. While India possesses some REEs like lanthanum, cerium, neodymium, and praseodymium, it is heavily dependent on imports for the heavy REEs, including dysprosium and terbium.

The Indian embassy is in touch with its counterparts in Beijing to schedule appointments for the Indian delegation, which will not include any government officials. At present, over 40 applications are reportedly awaiting clearance from China. One source said the team of industry officials has not yet zeroed in on any negotiating points, as the appointment with the Chinese government is yet to be scheduled. “Suppliers have to meet end-use clauses based on new norms. If the previous status is not restored, we are looking to push for dysprosium and terbium,” said a source. “Our first negotiating point could be resumption status. We will have to get what we need to manufacture automotive parts. It cannot be replaced by anything else. If they are not convinced, heavy rare earth elements may be pushed. We will bring raw materials and do it ourselves without depending on China,” another senior executive in the automotive industry said.

ALSO READ: AC industry to adopt temperature norms at no extra cost, seeks six months Neodymium is used in magnets for electric motors, wind turbines, and electric vehicles (EVs), while praseodymium is used in magnets along with neodymium. Dysprosium and terbium—two high-value REEs—are crucial for applications such as EV motors, wind turbine generators, and various industrial devices requiring heat resistance and long-term performance. “If we have to get magnets, apart from China, the United States is possibly the other source for these rare earth elements. But the processing will have to be done either in China, which holds 90 per cent of global processing capacity, or in Malaysia and Vietnam, which account for another 7–8 per cent,” said Hemal N Thakkar, senior practice leader and director, Crisil Intelligence. “Malaysia and Vietnam can also supply processed magnets, but it is difficult to say whether we will be in a position to secure supplies from them, because the entire world is looking at them as alternatives.”

“We are going to ask for every possible thing if China is not ready to approve certification for rare earth magnet exports to India. That may involve both motors and the dysprosium and terbium elements,” a senior industry executive said. Around 90 per cent of the refining is done in China, while Vietnam and Malaysia account for the remainder. If raw materials are taken from China and sent to Malaysia or Vietnam for processing, it may involve higher costs and longer turnaround times of at least three to four weeks, Thakkar added. “But that is not a sustainable solution for India. A bigger question is: do Malaysia and Vietnam have spare capacities to take up that magnet processing?”