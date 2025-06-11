Home / Industry / News / Alcohol firms seek clarity as Maharashtra hikes excise duty on spirits

Alcohol firms seek clarity as Maharashtra hikes excise duty on spirits

Maharashtra's new excise policy raises spirits prices and introduces grain-based liquor; industry groups await clarity while brewers welcome beer tax exemption

Sharleen Dsouza
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
Alcohol companies are awaiting clarification on Maharashtra’s notification to increase excise duty on spirits in the state.
 
The notification, released on Tuesday evening, states: “A secretary-level study group was formed to increase the revenue of this department. This group studied the best practices and policies being implemented in other states for increasing liquor production policy, licensing, excise duty and tax collection, and submitted recommendations and reports to the government.”
 
Companies that Business Standard spoke to, on the condition of anonymity, said they are waiting for clarity and a Gazette notification from the government on the matter.
 
Sanjit Padhi, chief executive officer of the International Spirits and Wines Association of India (ISWAI), said the sharp increase in excise duty in Maharashtra is likely to disrupt the state’s steady progress towards premiumisation.
 
“While we understand the state's need to raise revenues, such steep hikes risk pushing consumers towards lower-quality, cheap alternatives, which runs contrary to the industry’s ‘drink better, not more’ principle. We urge the government to explore more balanced, long-term revenue strategies that do not compromise consumer choice or quality,” he said. 
 
Beer and wine were not included in the notification.
 
“Due to the increase in excise duty rates and the corresponding change in the MRP formula, the minimum retail price of a 180 ml bottle is as follows, type-wise: Country liquor ₹80, Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) ₹148, Indian-made foreign liquor ₹205, and premium brands of foreign liquor ₹360,” the notification stated.
 
It also said that MML has been approved to manufacture a new type of grain-based foreign liquor. Only liquor manufacturers in Maharashtra will be eligible to produce this type of liquor. They will be required to obtain a new registration for the product.
 
“We are glad to note that the Maharashtra government is taking corrective action by not increasing excise duty on beer any further. This move will help correct the relative pricing between liquor and beer, be more socially responsible, and bring growth back in the beer sector. Brewers have already invested ₹3,500 crore in breweries in the state, providing jobs to 3,500 people, and are committed to making fresh investments if a conducive regulatory environment is created for beer,” said Vinod Giri, director general, Brewers Association of India.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

