IIGC launches Code of Standards to govern influencer-brand deals

The Indian Influencer Governing Council (IIGC) on Monday announced the launch of the Code of Standards for Brands, a framework aimed at promoting ethical, transparent, and responsible brand partnerships in the fast-evolving influencer marketing ecosystem.

IIGC, an initiative led by industry stakeholders to support government efforts, foster collaboration, and promote responsible practices in influencer marketing, stated in its release that the code will address critical areas such as mandatory transparency and disclosure of paid partnerships, gifted products, and affiliate links. It will also promote content authenticity by encouraging influencers to retain their genuine voice while discouraging scripted, misleading, or manipulative messaging.

"Brand–influencer partnerships are incredibly powerful, but also vulnerable to reputational risks," said Sahil Chopra, chairman, IIGC, in a statement. "Today, almost 95 per cent of brand–influencer work happens without a formal contract, leading to unnecessary disputes and a breakdown of trust. The Code of Standards for Brands makes the ecosystem more accountable and sustainable. With the addition of the IIGC Taskforce, we are giving the industry a much-needed safety net to operate with greater transparency and fairness." As per the recently launched code, brands will be required to ensure full disclosure when using virtual influencers, and deceptive use of CGI (computer-generated imagery) or deepfakes will be banned. Data privacy is another core pillar, with the code enforcing strict protocols for data collection, targeting, and consumer consent, in line with the Consumer Protection Act and other applicable privacy laws.