Blinkit tops qcom charts, Swiggy takes lead in food delivery: BofA survey
The report showed that consumers are getting increasingly dependent on qcom platforms, and the frequency of shopping is also on the riseUdisha Srivastav New Delhi
The latest consumer survey published by Bank of America (BofA) highlights that Blinkit is the most preferred quick commerce (qcom) platform in the country, ahead of Swiggy Instamart, Flipkart Minutes and Zepto.
“Blinkit is the preferred qcom platform with 31 per cent citing it as the primary app. This is ahead of Swiggy Instamart at 19 per cent,” the survey report noted. Interestingly, Flipkart was preferred by 14 per cent of users, ahead of Zepto at 12 per cent.
The report showed that consumers are getting increasingly dependent on qcom platforms, and the frequency of shopping is also on the rise. The firm conducted an online survey of over 1,000 digital users in the country to understand user preferences and shifting purchase behaviour.
Compared to 8 per cent of users who ordered at least once a day in March 2025, the percentage has gone up to 17 per cent in November 2025. Similarly, the percentage of those ordering an average of two to three times daily has increased from 3 per cent to 11 per cent.
As qcom platforms offer heavy discounts and offers in the face of increasing competition, around 51 per cent of users said they usually compare prices between platforms to get the best value. The users (28 per cent) also noted that their increase in qcom ordering has come at the expense of shopping on Amazon or Flipkart.
Among the top reasons to use qcom platforms, users pointed out factors including fast delivery speed (35 per cent), saving the hassle of offline shopping (24 per cent), better discounts and offers (22 per cent), free delivery (11 per cent) and better assortment of items (8 per cent).
In terms of food delivery, 33 per cent of participants indicated they prefer Swiggy, 29 per cent said they use Zomato, while 20 per cent said they use both platforms. However, in the March 2025 survey, Zomato was the preferred food app for 32 per cent of users. The users also reported that their frequency of online food ordering is going up.
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times Subscribe
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
Seamless Access Across All Devices