FMCG companies expand into adjacent categories that offer high growth

Godrej Consumer Products is currently test marketing its liquid detergent in South India under the brand name Fab. While this is not the fast-moving consumer goods major’s first move in the detergent segment, it has already been present in the detergent space with Godrej Ezee, which is specific to winter wear.

This launch now gives it an entry into a larger pool of liquid detergents where the penetration still remains low and the headroom to grow remains high.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

It has launched it at a competitive price point of Rs 99 per litre.

Other FMCG companies are also entering into new categories, but which still are allied to their current business. Experts view this move as companies chasing low penetrated categories which now offer high growth both in terms of revenue and margins to already established players.

Parle Products, known for being a biscuits manufacturer, has re-entered into the wheat flour (atta) market. It had earlier also entered the market in 1996 with packaged wheat flour but exited then as demand was not as strong as it is today.

“We had entered the market earlier as well but did not continue then as it was still at a nascent stage. Now demand is much higher for packaged wheat flour, so we have re-entered the market,” explained Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head at Parle Products, told Business Standard.

He also explained, “We already procure wheat flour in bulk for our biscuits and it is one of our main raw materials, so packaging and selling it also makes sense for us to enter this category.”

Bikano Bikanervala Foods, which is known for its snacks and namkeens, has entered the Indian spices category under the sub-brand, Swad Anusar. This came as a natural progression for the company as it already uses spices for its eatables.

“The top masala companies have either established or expanded their position in the sector over the past year, which is believed to account for up to 36 per cent of India’s entire Rs 70,000 crore spice industry. The remaining 64 per cent of the market is entirely disorganised and marketed primarily in loose form to consumers. We believe it’s the right time to invest in the spices category and foresee growth in this dynamic segment,” Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods said.

The brand is already established in people’s minds and these companies already have distribution in place, Rajat Wahi, Partner at Deloitte India, explained.

“As long as these are adjacent categories, the company can easily leverage the existing distribution and also target new customers. These categories are typically low penetrated categories which offer high growth and are fragmented due to regional brands being present, thus giving them a better opportunity to enter these categories,” Wahi said.

Brand expert Devangshu Dutta, Founder at Third Eyesight, also believes that companies can easily use their existing distribution strength when they expand into these categories.

"There has been broad-based consumer growth happening over the years in these categories. Also, large companies find it difficult to grow after a point when present only in certain categories. That is when group synergies in terms of launching new products and also using their existing distribution base come into play," Dutta said.