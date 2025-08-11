FMCG firms kept Q1 ad spends tight, plan to ramp up in coming quarters

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies kept their purse strings tight in the April–June quarter (Q1) and did not splurge on advertising spends. However, they told investors on earnings calls that spending will pick up in the coming quarter.

Compared to last year, many FMCG companies focused on arresting margin erosion due to higher raw material costs in the quarter.

Dabur India said it invested more in trade schemes and less in media spends in Q1, but indicated that advertising expenditure will increase going forward.

“We have redirected the money from ATL (above the line) into BTL (below the line). Depending on competitive intensity, the trade inputs are given — consumer schemes and trade schemes. We invested more in consumer and trade, that’s why the netting is more, and less on media,” Mohit Malhotra, chief executive officer, Dabur India, told analysts. He added: “Going forward, advertising investments will continue to be higher. We want to increase our gross margins and invest in advertising support… We will continuously endeavour to increase overall advertising and promotion expenditure, investing in brands and distribution.”

The maker of Good Day biscuits, Britannia Industries, told investors that it rationalised its advertising spends in the quarter. “We did rationalise our A&P (advertising and promotion) spends during this quarter. We focused on IPL, which was also on digital. Digital has been a pretty important agenda for us, and we just focused on IPL because this was the IPL quarter, and that gave us the right kind of dividends,” said Varun Berry, executive vice-chairman, managing director, and chief executive officer, Britannia Industries. Berry added that the company’s strategy worked and it did not advertise across all brands. “We just focused on our top four brands and advertised those brands,” he said.