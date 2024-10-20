FMCG distributors write to CCI over unfair practices by quick commerce cos

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) distributors' associations have written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) over various issues faced by the traditional supply chain due to the rapid growth of quick commerce, including the appointment of these platforms as direct distributors of FMCG items by several companies.

The All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has also raised concerns over the operational model of these platforms in relation to the country’s Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) regulations in its letter. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The traditional distribution channel first raised the issue of the rise of quick commerce with the government in August.

AICPDF had written to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on the rapid growth of the quick commerce industry, which it said was hurting the trade.

In September, the matter was referred from the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), which comes under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, to the Competition Commission.

According to the letter accessed by *Business Standard*, the distributors' body said, “Quick commerce platforms operating dark stores appear to intentionally bypass regulations governing inventory-based e-commerce.”

More From This Section

It also stated, “By exercising significant control over their inventory, these platforms seem to violate the law in both letter and spirit.”

The letter further pointed out that predatory pricing, deep discounting, and monopolistic tendencies are prevalent in the quick commerce sector, threatening the existence of traditional Indian retail.

“These practices lead to unfair competition, making it impossible for traditional retailers to compete or survive,” the traditional trade distributors' association said in its letter to CCI.

The letter also highlighted that many quick commerce platforms have expanded using franchise models without sufficient due diligence. “We strongly urge the creation of a standard Franchise Act, similar to franchise laws in the USA, to protect the rights of franchisees,” the letter said. It explained that current franchise agreements are often one-sided, exploiting the absence of legal frameworks for franchisee protection in India.

The letter also raised concerns previously shared with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways regarding the use of private vehicles for food delivery and corporate purposes.

The trade body has asked CCI to initiate a comprehensive investigation into the operational model of quick commerce platforms and implement protective measures for traditional distributors and small retailers. It has also requested the facilitation of a dialogue between all stakeholders, including FMCG companies, quick commerce platforms, traditional distributors, and small retailers.