FMCG CEOs raise concerns over GST, ease of doing biz at World Food India

Chief executives from over 50 fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), food, and agriculture companies raised concerns over taxation dynamics, ease of doing business, and subsidies to the industry with government officials on Thursday during a closed-door meeting at World Food India, held at Bharat Mandapam.

The meeting was chaired by Chirag Paswan, minister of food processing industries, and Piyush Goyal, minister of commerce and industry. Anita Praveen, secretary, ministry of food processing industries, and Ravneet Singh Bittu, minister of state for food processing industries, were also present. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Executives also touched upon issues related to production-linked incentives (PLI), Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms, inverted customs duties, and misleading advertisements, among others.

“The motive of the roundtable was to give the industry a platform to express its concerns and suggestions to the government. There were several concerns related to ease of doing business and imports that were brought up. Departments concerned with these issues will now look to find a solution to these grievances raised by the industry,” Paswan told reporters after the meeting.

Speaking of concerns about GST rates, he said, “The industry definitely has concerns about GST. I will relay their suggestions and the reasons for asking for a change in rates to the GST Council. But, the final decision will have to come from the Council.”

While inaugurating the event earlier in the day, Paswan said the government is making efforts to boost growth in the food processing sector.